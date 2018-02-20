Pioneer Technology Group Returns to Richard Petty Motorsports

Software Development Company to be Major Associate Sponsor of Famed No. 43

WELCOME, N.C. (February 13, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) today announced Pioneer Technology Group (PTG) will continue its relationship as a major associate sponsor of the No. 43 team and driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The PTG logo will appear season-long on the rocker panel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and on the uniform of Wallace.

PTG has been an integral partner of Richard Petty Motorsports since 2016. Their services have not only digitized critical documents, but also have helped organize thousands of artifacts containing Petty related historical financial documents, contracts, photographs, engineering notes, marketing material, partner information and other one-of-a-kind documents.

PTG has the capability to index, digitize, organize and securely store files online for various businesses and government offices. This service has helped fans see the history of Petty through social media, including “Throwback Thursday” powered by Pioneer Technology on RPM social media channels. Once again, RPM will share rare documents digitized by Pioneer Technology throughout the season.

“Richard Petty Motorsport and the Petty family have relied heavily on the specialized services of Pioneer Technology Group throughout the years,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer of Richard Petty Motorsports. “Their partnership has helped RPM work more efficiently, a goal of anyone in the business of speed. We welcome them back to the team in 2018.”

“Our partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports has been an important one and has helped our business to grow,” said Steve Rumsey, Chairman and CEO of Pioneer Technology Group. “We can’t wait to see what the future will bring, especially now, as we build and open our new office in Yadkinville North Carolina, the heart of racing country.”

PTG will join Click n’ Close, STP and the U.S. Air Force as sponsors of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and of Wallace as he competes for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of The Year in 2018. The season begins this Sunday, February 18 with the Daytona 500 live on FOX.

About Pioneer Technology Group

Pioneer Technology Group (PTG) is a leading developer of software solutions and services for government, real estate, and a wide variety of industries. The company, headquartered in Sanford, Florida, develops and supports official records systems, court systems, and tax systems for counties and municipalities. PTG also provides paperless systems for title insurance and real estate, and scanning services for converting paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please visit PTG’s website at http://www.ptghome.com.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).