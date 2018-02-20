GMS Racing NCWTS Daytona Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

2017 Recap

Coughlin completed his first full-time NCTWS season in 2017, collecting one top-five and three top-10 finishes along the way,including a NCWTS career-best finish of third at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) in the fall.

Daytona Stats

2 starts, 1 top-15

Additional Info

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 128; this will be the first time this chassis has been utilized.

– New to GMS Racing, Coughlin will have crew chief Jerry Baxter calling the shots for him in 2018. Baxter is the winning crew chief from last year’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway with Kaz Grala.

Quote

“I’m really confident going to Daytona (International Speedway) this week. I was in the top-five on the final lap last year but had to avoid getting caught up when the field wrecked on the backstretch. The whole thing with this race is making it to the end. We’ve seen how these races go, sometimes there’s nothing going on until the very end, or sometimesthere is wrecks throughout the race. There’s one thing I know for sure though, GMS Racing has really fast Chevy Silverados for the superspeedway races. That will definitely be in my corner. If we can be there at the end, I think we have a really good shot to get the win.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

2017 Recap

Sauter followed up his 2016 championship with a career-high four wins, 13 Top-5s, and 19 Top-10s. He finished the 2017 season one point short of earning his second NCWTS championship.

Daytona Stats

9 starts, 2 wins, 3top-fives, 4 top-10s, 1 pole

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 129. He raced this truck at Talladega Superspeedway last year, qualifying second and leading 39 laps total before crossing the finish line in 12th after being collected in a last lap incident.

Quote

“The No. 21 team is in good shape heading into Daytona. We’ve got 100% of our guys coming back, so I feel good about that. The way we finished up 2017 was positive, getting a few wins and coming only one point short of another title. GMS has been really good at the superspeedways, as we’ve seen the last few seasons.Hopefully when we get on track we can do like last year and get up front and stay there. We led the first two stages at Daytona and Talladega last year, but it didn’t end the way we’d like, so ultimately we just need to put ourselves in a position to win at the end.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

2017 Recap

In his NCWTS rookie season, Haley earned 3 top-fives, 12 top-10sand 1 pole award.

Daytona Stats

Haley will make his NCWTS debut at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The 18-year-old driver sat out last year’s season opener due to NASCAR’s age restriction, making his official on-track debut for GMS Racing at Martinsville Speedway.

Additional Info

– Haley will run GMS chassis no. 127, which he last raced at Talladega Superspeedway in 2017. Overall, this truck has been run three times, collecting one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

– While Haley has never competed in the NCWTS at Daytona, he has participated in the ARCA Racing Series test and completed laps on the road course in the Trans Am Series.

Quote

“Sitting on the box at Daytona in 2017 presented me with a different perspective on howthe

super speedway races unfold. Given the success late last season that the 24 guys and myself found, we’ll be carrying huge momentum over into this year. We want to cap Daytona with a win and lock ourselves into the NASCAR Playoffs. GMS has always had stout superspeedway trucks, so everything should be in the mirror!”

DALTON SARGEANT

No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado

2017 Recap

Running full-time in the ARCA Racing Series in 2017, Sargeant amassed three wins, 10 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes as well as one pole across 20 races. Sargeant also competed in the final two NCWTS races of the year at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Daytona Stats

Sargeant will be making his first NCWTS start at Daytona this weekend.

Additional Info

– While this is Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Daytona, he does have one previous start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in ARCA where he qualified 10th and finished fourth.

– Sargeant will pilot chassis no. 053. This chassis sat on the pole for the last two years at Daytona, first with Grant Enfinger in 2016 and most recently with Kaz Grala in 2017. Kaz went on to win the season opener as well, however the chassis has since been rebuilt after it was last used at Talladega Superspeedway.

– Joining GMS Racing in the off-season, crew chief Doug Randolph will climb on top of the pit box for the first time with GMS Racing as well as with Dalton Sargeant for the 2018 season.

Quote

“Racing at Daytona (International Speedway) is a lot of fun. I enjoy that it’s almost like a mind game, setting up your runs and trying to time everything right. While I’ve only run ARCA there, I’m sure that won’t differ at all in the Truck Series race. Also, with Daytona being close to where I’m from in South Florida, it’s extra special for me to race there in one of the top national series. I’m just ready to get to the first race of the season and start it off on a good note hopefully.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

