GMS Racing NXS Daytona Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Stats

Gallagher will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Daytona International Speedway.

Best Finish: Eighth (2016)

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis No. 211. This is the first time this chassis will be raced.

– Veteran Crew Chief, Chad Norris will call the shots for the No. 23 team this 2018 season.

Quote

“The off season has been great but I am ready to get back behind the wheel of the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet for this 2018 season. We have added a lot of knowledge and experience to our XFINITY program during the off season. The No. 23 crew and shop guys have been working long hours building off of what we learned from last year to make us faster and stronger. I feel like last year was a big learning year for this team. We had many ups and downs but I feel like I came away from it a stronger driver and I feel like this will be our season to prove that we belong.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

