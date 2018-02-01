Ryan Reed – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Two-Time Daytona Champion

Ryan Reed heads into the NXS season-opener at Daytona International Speedway as the defending race winner. Reed has found his way to victory lane twice at the famed 2.5-mile Superspeedway. Last season, Reed persevered through red flags and multiple on-track incidents to hold of seasoned Cup Series veterans and take home the win. In 2015, Reed capture his first career NASCAR NXS s win at Daytona.

2017 Daytona Recap

Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang was fast from the drop of the green flag. Reed qualified second and led the first lap, but in between that and taking the checkered flag the young driver battled through a day filled with red flags and multiple-car wrecks; two of which sent his Ford spinning through the infield grass. Reed restarted in the back of the field after getting caught up in his second accident on lap 105. The team worked diligently in the pits to repair damage to the splitter under caution and Reed would waste no time moving his car through the field and back to the front – taking the lead again on lap 117 and holding on for a green-white-checkered overtime win.

Reed at Daytona

Ryan Reed has eight starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), having earned two wins, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Daytona

“Daytona is a special place and having two wins there makes it all the more special to our team. It’s been a great track to us and the history and excitement surrounding the weekend is a great way to start the season. I am excited about the new look to our Lilly Diabetes Ford featuring DriveDownA1C.com this season. The new platform is exciting and it’s cool to see Lilly’s continued commitment to our sport and the fans.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

