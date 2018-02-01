Performance Plus Motor Oil Joins Dalton Sargeant and GMS Racing for 2018

STATESVILLE, N.C. (February 13, 2018) – Dalton Sargeant and GMS Racing are proud to announce the addition of Performance Plus Motor Oil to the No. 25 team. The partnership begins this week at Daytona International Speedway for the NextEra Energy 250, where Performance Plus Motor Oil will be the primary sponsor on Sargeant’s Chevrolet Silverado, and will continue throughout the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.

With the high demands of auto racing, race teams depend on high quality oil and lubricants to keep their race cars and transport equipment going strong. Performance Plus Motor Oil shares that same standard and has been developing innovative products that withstand the stress of auto racing for decades. As Kleen Performance Products’ high-quality motor oil brand, Performance Plus Motor Oil keeps vehicles going strong, and performing at their highest level no matter the situation.

“We’re very excited to be affiliated with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018 with Dalton Sargeant,” said Director of Industrial Lubricants James Drozdowski. “We’ve had a really good track record with Dalton in the past and he even took the Performance Plus car to victory lane at Iowa Speedway. We really enjoy being in motorsports as it proves that our products can be trusted in the most demanding environments. Our high quality base oil and superior additive package means our oil not only provides better performance but also withstands the wear and tear of NASCAR. We have high expectations for Sargeant and GMS Racing and looking forward to seeing the No. 25 Performance Plus Truck competing for wins.”

While Performance Plus Motor Oil is new to GMS Racing, they have had a successful history with Dalton Sargeant. Teaming up for the first time last year in the ARCA Racing Series at Iowa Speedway, Sargeant took his Performance Plus Motor Oil vehicle to Victory Lane. He followed that up a few months later with a sixth-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway. In addition to ARCA, Performance Plus Motor Oil joined Sargeant for the final two NCWTS races of the 2017 season at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It’s great to have the support of Performance Plus Motor Oil now in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said Sargeant. “They’ve been with me for a while and experienced everything possible as a sponsor. They’ve experienced the highs with me, by going to victory lane in ARCA at Iowa Speedway, as well as the lows that come with this sport.

“The truck looks great, I feel like it has a few characteristics of some vintage Cup cars in the past, plus the Performance Plus Motor Oil yellow makes it stand out. I wanted our Truck to be visible to the guy who’s sitting high up in the grandstand and I think we accomplished that.”

Tune-in to the NextEra Energy 250 from Daytona International Speedway, Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1 to watch Sargeant’s debut with GMS Racing in the No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado.

About Performance Plus Motor Oil:

Performance Plus is the high quality brand of motor oils and lubricants that perform better even under the most extreme conditions. The brand uses conventionally refined oils and proprietary, twice-refined oils, blended with industry-leading additives, to meet or exceed all industry certifications, licenses, approvals and OEM warranty requirements. With more than 30 years of innovation, research and testing, the formulations outperform under the demanding conditions of U.S. military combat vehicles and racing engines from Daytona to Indianapolis and the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Website:PerformancePlusOils.com

Facebook: facebook.com/PerformancePlusMotorOil

Twitter: @PerformancePOil

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Dalton Sargeant, Justin Haley and Cody Coughlin, also in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

