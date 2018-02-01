Jeremy Clements Racing – Daytona 2018 Preview

Tweet Photo Crredit: Stephanie McLaughlin

Spartanburg, SC

Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to announce they will return for the full 2018 NASCAR XFINITY season. The family-run single-car team will be competing in their eighth full-time season. Jeremy provided one of the most exciting memories of 2017 by capturing his first NASCAR win at Road America and a spot in the playoffs. JCR finished 2017 with one win and two top tens and twelfth in driver points.

JCR will continue their long-time partnership with www.Repairablevehicles.com as a season-long partner on the #51 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Repairable Vehicles will be the primary sponsor for the Power Shares QQQ 300 this weekend at Daytona sporting a new livery. Clements said “It’s great to have Brad Meyer and the Repairable Vehicles organization back again this year. They have been a huge help over the years, and it was only fitting they were part of the win at Road America, hope we can do it again this weekend. ”

JCR will also continue their relationship with long-time partners All South Electrical out of Cartersville, GA, BRT Extrusions out of Niles, OH in 2018.

When asked about 2018 Clements, said “The offseason has flown by and it will be awesome to get back on track for sure. We didn’t start 2017 too good last year, so we look to get out of the gate quicker, and we just may have the car to do that come Saturday.”

The team is aggressively pursuing more sponsorship partners and will announce those partnerships as they become available.

FAST FACTS:

The Power Shares QQQ 300 will mark Jeremy’s 16 th overall NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona.

Jeremy has recorded one Top 10 finish (8th in July 2014) at Daytona and has an average finish of 22.4

Jeremy made his debut at Daytona in July 2010.

For more information on Jeremy Clements, you can follow Jeremy Clements on Facebook, JeremyClementsRacing, or on Twitter, @jclements51, or Instagram, Jclements51. You can follow JCR on Twitter, @JCR_Clements51.

To arrange an interview with Jeremy Clements, please contact Phyllis Graziano at phyllsjcracing@aol.com

RepairableVehicles.com, a division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, they can provide an ever-changing inventory of high-quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to their customers worldwide. www.Repairablevehicles.com

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. began as a single family and small multifamily / commercial electrical contractor in 1993. Today, All-South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. The company presently averages 5,000 units per year, while offering a 24-hour service department. All South Electrical is licensed in most of the southeastern states and continues to grow and expand with the market’s needs. Visit www.allsouthelectric.com for more information.

BRT Extrusions Inc. (Building Relationships Together) established in 2004 delivers high-quality aluminum extrusions from standard or custom dies in several grades of Aluminum Alloys and Tempers. BRT services include extrusion press capabilities from a 1675 ton press to 2200 ton press plus and fabricating and finishing capabilities. Visit www.brtextrusions.com/ for more information.

