Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview – Daytona

Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

PowerShares QQQ 300 – Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 707 to Daytona. It will be the first time this car will see the track for Spencer Boyd.

News and notes: The time has finally come. After countless hours of hard work and preparation, Spencer Boyd and his SS Greenlight Racing team are ready to set their sights on the World Center of Racing. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway will kick off Spencer Boyd’s first full time season in NASCAR. He will also be competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in ‘the place where names are made.’ “I’m beyond excited to get down to Daytona,” says Boyd. “It honestly hasn’t been much of an off-season for us. The guys have been going non-stop and I’ve pretty much been at the shop everyday. Anything I can do to help Bobby and the guys prepare for the season, I’m there,” says Boyd. The work has been plenty for everyone, but come Saturday Boyd only has to worry about one thing, going fast for 300 miles.

TV/Radio: The PowerShares QQQ 300 from Daytona International Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, February 17th on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

