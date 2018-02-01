Austin Wayne Self – NextEra Energy Resources 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy Resources 250 – Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 Don’t Mess With Texas/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Crew Chief: Joey Cohen

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Driver Quote: “I’m looking forward to Daytona this week. After last year’s finish, I’m hoping we can have a good run in our No. 22 Don’t Mess with Texas/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet and start off the year strong.

“I’m also looking forward to working with my new crew chief Joey Cohen. He’s a very smart guy and I think his expertise will allow our Niece Motorsports team to really contend for some great runs.”

Self at Daytona: Self returns to the site of his career-best NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) finish. In last year’s season-opener, Self crossed the finish line second in a wild race. Friday night’s race will mark the Austin-native’s third NCWTS start at the 2.5-mile track.

Self also has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Daytona, coming in 2015 and 2016.

On The Truck: TxDOT’s Don’t Mess with Texas litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

