Roush Fenway drivers share winning bond at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2018) – Current Roush Fenway Racing drivers Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. all share a unique bond; each driver scored historic first wins at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

In just his second start in the Cup Series, piloting the No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers, Bayne advanced from a 32nd starting position and led the final six laps to earn his first career victory in ‘The Great American Race’ on February 20, 2011. Bayne took the checkered flag just one day after his 20th birthday, making him the youngest Daytona 500 winner of all time – a record which still stands.

While Bayne chases his second Daytona 500 victory in the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford, Roush Fenway teammate Stenhouse seeks his first win in the Daytona 500, driving the No. 17 Fastenal Ford. Although the driver doesn’t have a Daytona 500 victory under his belt just yet, last year saw Stenhouse collect his first-ever win at the Florida track.

Stenhouse passed 17 cars in the final laps of the 2017 Coke Zero 400 to take over the lead and capture his second win of the season. The victory marked Roush Fenway Racing’s 325th win and secured the organization’s 11th trip to Daytona Victory Lane.

In 202 Cup Series starts at Daytona, Roush Fenway has seven wins — two of which are Daytona 500 victories.

Roush Fenway Racing found its first NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Daytona in the 2015 season-opener with Reed. The driver of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang rolled off the grid eighth, taking the lead for the first time on Lap 88. Although Reed eventually fell back through the pack, he was able to maneuver his way up through the field to capture the checkered flag for a historic win.

In 91 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Daytona, Roush Fenway has earned two victories and two poles, along with 21 top-five and 43 top-10 finishes.

The Cup Series will take the green flag in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. The NASCAR XFINITY Series returns to action at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1.

