Want to be an Infield RV Campin’ Champion at Talladega Superspeedway?

Better Act Fast as Fewer Than 20 Reserved Infield Spots Remain for

Triple-Header Weekend April 27-29

TALLADEGA, AL – With the official start of the 2018 NASCAR season just days away, Talladega Superspeedway fans have already spoken in a big way with their excitement for the track’s Spring triple-header weekend, April 27-29. Officials at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track announced today that fewer than 20 reserved RV camping spots remain in its infamous infield, the most coveted real estate in motorsports.

With more than 99% of the infield RV spots full, fans are encouraged to call 855-518-RACE (7223) to reserve their space, or they can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com. The anticipated weekend features the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, April 29), the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR XFINITY Series (Saturday, April 28) and the General Tire 200 for the traditional ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards (Friday, April 27).

Below are the reserved areas with remaining spots available in the infield:

Reserved RV:

GECKO Frontrunner’s Club I – A prime area inside Turn 4 for fans to catch all the action as drivers peel off the 33-degree banking and head toward the tri-oval.

Finish Line RV II – Located past the start/finish line going into Turn 1, fans can watch their favorite drivers coming through the tri-oval into Turn 1.

GEICO Grounds Yellow RV – This is a new area in close proximity of Turn 3, near the end of the famed Alabama Gang Superstretch.

Reserved Cars/Tents:

GEICO Grounds Blue – Located close to Turns 1 and 2, this is the perfect spot for fans to watch the 3-and 4-wide racing action on the high banks.

GEICO Grounds Yellow – Near Turn 3, this area gives fans a great spot to relax for the weekend.

“The fans are definitely making a statement,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Our overnight parks and infield amenities are extremely popular among fans. With fun entertainment such as the ‘Big One on the Blvd’ on Friday night and our traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, we are the Party Capital of the sport and encourage fans to reserve their spots now while limited space remains. Talladega….the best racing and experience on the planet.”



"The fans are definitely making a statement," said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. "Our overnight parks and infield amenities are extremely popular among fans. With fun entertainment such as the 'Big One on the Blvd' on Friday night and our traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, we are the Party Capital of the sport and encourage fans to reserve their spots now while limited space remains. Talladega….the best racing and experience on the planet."

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids' tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR's "Party Capital" thanks to the track's infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night's "Big One on the Blvd" party. It's the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids' VIP opportunities. Talladega's Spring 2018 triple-header race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

