Stenhouse Jr – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. to compete in Duel 1

After advancing to round two of qualifying, Stenhouse placed ninth overall scoring him in the fifth position in Thursday night’s Can-Am Duel 1, which will set the field for the Daytona 500.

Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway

In his 11 MENCS career starts at DIS, the two-time XFINITY champion has scored one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Last Time at Daytona

Stenhouse Jr. lined up in the third position when the final green flag waved quickly taking over the lead with two laps remaining and never looked back en route to his second victory of the 2017 MENCS season.

The Clash

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a strong Fastenal Ford Fusion in Sunday’s Clash kickoff event at Daytona International Speedway, and he was poised for a run at the win before a controversial penalty relegated the No. 17 to a 16th-place finish in the all-star event.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Daytona 500:

“I’m looking forward to the Duels and the 500. Our Fastenal Ford drove really good during the Clash and showed speed. It was a bummer that we couldn’t contend for the win because of the penalty but luckily that happened in the Clash instead of the 500 because it would have ruined our day. I definitely think I have more confidence coming into this weekend after our performance on superspeedways last season. I think if we can stay out of trouble and be there at the end then our Fastenal Ford has a strong shot to contend for the win.”

