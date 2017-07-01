KANSAS SPEEDWAY TICKETS ON SALE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Feb. 8, 2018) – Tickets for the 2018 Kansas Speedway racing season are on sale now and the track is offering more $64 ticket choices for both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races than ever before. Also new in 2018 is more youth ticket options! In addition, several sections of Kansas Speedway grandstands have been enhanced with drink rails to offer race fans a more comfortable experience

In addition to more $64 tickets for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race tickets start at just $25, while tickets for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race start at $40. For both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series races, kids are free with an adult ticket purchase in sections that offer youth pricing.

For fans wanting to attend both NASCAR race weekends, Kansas Speedway is still offering season tickets – the best value for race fans. Season ticket packages include four NASCAR races, a pre-race pass for each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, a parking pass, and the opportunity to drive their personal car on the track this summer.

Kansas Speedway has introduced a new hospitality option, the Ignition Garage, for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race day that will include driver Q&A sessions, a pre-race pass, a guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, and much more.

For fans who want to enhance their race day experience, Kansas Speedway offers several options:

· A pre-race pass – allows access to the DC Solar FanWalk to watch the drivers meeting, plus access to the infield for driver introductions and the pre-race concert;

· VIP package – definitely a bucket list item for any race fan, this package includes special seating in the drivers meeting, a guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, VIP parking and a welcome reception in the President’s suite;

· Premium tailgate spot – for the ultimate tailgate experience, fans get a reserved spot in the front row of the paved parking lot near the Midway Display to give fans a prime location to start their race day;

· A paid parking spot – secure a spot in some of the closest lots to the Kansas Speedway grandstand.

Fans who pre-purchase their tickets have the opportunity to get at least a 20% discount on scanner rentals, which allows them to listen to the drivers and crew chiefs communicate during the race.

To purchase tickets, fans can call 866.460.7223, log onto www.kansasspeedway.com or stop by the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office Monday – Friday between 9 AM – 5 PM CT.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is May 11-12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return Oct. 20-21 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also in the fall is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **