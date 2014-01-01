Bayne – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Daytona

Trevor Bayne returns to the sight of his first career NASCAR victory and one of the biggest upset wins in sports history; Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Bayne scored the historic victory in the 2011 running of the Daytona 500. Running up front for virtually the entire race, the young driver held off the field in a feverish green-white-checkered finish to earn his place in the annals of NASCAR history. Bayne capped off a dominant Speedweeks effort by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the “Great American Race” at 20 years and one day old.

Bayne makes his 15th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at DIS on Sunday when the green flag drops for the famed Daytona 500. In 14 previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Bayne has recorded one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

The Duels

With his 20th -place qualifying position on Sunday, the Knoxville, Tenn. native will line up in the 10th position for Can-Am Duel 2.

AdvoCare’s 25th Anniversary

Bayne will make his first appearance in the new paint scheme by racing at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, followed by the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25. Bayne’s February races will feature the AdvoCare car sporting a special paint scheme with AdvoCare’s 25th anniversary logo on the hood to mark the celebration of AdvoCare’s founding in February 1993.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Daytona:

“Every time we drive through the tunnel here at Daytona, I’ll never forget that feeling in 2011 when we got the win here. It was a great day and a great moment. Roush Fenway Racing showed strength in our superspeedway program last year, and I know Jimmy Fennig has been working really hard on our Daytona cars. During practice, we drafted with our other Ford teammates and thought our AdvoCare Ford had a good balance overall. If we can stay out of trouble and avoid unnecessary situations in both the Duel on Thursday and in the 500, I think we will have a great shot to get the win.”

