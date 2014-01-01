Rhino Rush Energy Joins Beaver Motorsports for Season Opener

“Travis Kvapil Returns to the No. 50 Rhino Rush Energy Chevrolet”

SHELBY, N.C. (February 14th,2018) – Beaver Motorsports today announced Rhino Rush Energy as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet Silverado of Travis Kvapil at Daytona International Speedway for the NextEra Energy Resources 250. This will be the 2003 Champion’s twelfth NCWTS start at the one-and-a-half-mile track.

“I’m excited to hit the track with Rhino Rush Energy on board,” explained Travis Kvapil. “This team has worked to bring a good truck and we hope to show Rhino Rush a good time and a good finish to start the season off strong.”

Rhino Rush Energy Products are No. 1 in the essence of producing ultimate results. They’ve created a unique herbal based formula with Ephedra that is unlike any other energy supplement on the market. Rhino Rush Energy Shot have been the fastest growing shot brand in the nation for the past four years straight. Now by popular demand that same formula can be found in a 16oz drink. All guaranteed to deliver the energy you need.

Joining Rhino Rush Energy for the NextEra Energy Resources 250 is BizTV as an associate partner. BizTV tells stories of those who have launched ventures and what made them work. They seek advice from business founders that They can relay to those looking to create their own ventures.

Associate partners will continue to be: Motorsports Safety Group, So Good! Entertainment, Markanda Social Strategies, Wix Filters, Mechanix Wear, Laird Plastics, Beaver Bail Bonds, WIX Filters, and Laird Plastics.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway will take place Friday, February 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

