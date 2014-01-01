Ernie Haase & Signature Sound To Perform National Anthem At The Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 15, 2018) – GRAMMY-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning Southern Gospel quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound, an Atlanta fan favorite, will return by popular demand to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the fourth time to perform the national anthem ahead of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 25.

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. EHSS is one of the most celebrated quartets in Southern Gospel history, mentioned with the same “trailblazing” reverence as groups likes The Statesmen Quartet and The Cathedral Quartet.

As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary Southern Gospel quartet, The Cathedrals, helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Along with many appearances through the years on the widely regarded Gaither Homecoming Tour, his goal was soon accomplished and then some…as EHSS quickly gained an international platform in gospel music.

“We are humbled and honored to be able to stand and sing our nation’s anthem once again at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Haase. “This will be the fourth time for Signature Sound to be a part of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, and we do not take that for granted. We are excited to sing for all of the amazing fans of NASCAR. They are the most exciting people to sing to. See ya soon!”

For more information about celebrity appearances and details about Atlanta race-weekend events, visit the AMS website at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

The Atlanta NASCAR Weekend features Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday, Feb. 23, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Rinnai 250 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, and culminates with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 25.

For more information or purchase tickets today, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **