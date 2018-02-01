Click n’ Close, MRN and PRN Partner with Victory Junction on “Fastest Lap” Platform during 2018 Season

Program Will Raise Donations At Completion Of Each Race, Challenge Fans to Join In

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 16, 2018)- Click n’ CloseTM, the “Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®” and Richard Petty Motorsports, in partnership with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and the Performance Racing Network (PRN), announced today a joint partnership with Victory Junction, establishing the “Fastest Lap” Award at the completion of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in 2018 on both radio networks.

For the fastest lap in each race, Click n’ Close will make a donation to Victory Junction, a medically-safe camping facility that provides a life-changing experience for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses, at the conclusion of each race that corresponds with the fastest lap of the race in speed. MRN and PRN will then match that donation after each race.

In addition, to celebrate its partnership with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Richard Petty Motorsports, Click n’ Close is introducing the “Double Bubba” bonus. If Wallace and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team turns the fastest lap during a 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Click n’ Close, MRN and PRN will double its donation to Victory Junction for that event.

“Click n’ Close is thrilled and honored to support Victory Junction this season,” said Wayne Arute, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Click n’ Close. “Their mission is an impactful one and means a great deal to the NASCAR community, which has welcomed our Click n’ Close brand with open arms. We look forward to building our relationship with Victory Junction, starting this weekend.”

NASCAR fans are also challenged to join Click n’ Close to give back to Victory Junction by going to ClicknClose.com/NASCAR and make a donation of $43 or more to the camp. For every donation of $43 or more, Click n’ Close will donate a NASCAR officially-licensed Lionel Racing 1:64 Bubba Wallace Click n’ Close Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 die-cast car to the children who attend Victory Junction.

“We are thankful to have Click n’ Close, the Motor Racing Network and the Performance Racing Network support Victory Junction this race season,” said Chad Coltrane, Chief Executive Officer, Victory Junction. “We’ve seen Click n’ Close get involved with Richard Petty Motorsports, NASCAR, our media partners, and now camp. They have shown their commitment to the sport, and we couldn’t be more thrilled they chose to support Victory Junction during each race season with this special award. We also want to thank MRN and PRN for their commitment to this program, too.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season begins this Sunday with the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Click n’ Close

Click n’ Close is a revolutionary, ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that streamlines the mortgage process and passes the savings on to consumers. Through the strategic use of automation, Click n’ Close delivers one of the fastest mortgage application and approval processes on the market. Thanks to its eight-minute application process, Click n’ Close gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks and, with just a few clicks at closing, puts keys in their hand in 15 minutes or less.

For more information, visit http://clicknclose.com/nascar.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Addison, Texas), the parent company of Click n’ Close, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Mid America Mortgage, Inc. has been helping people finance their home purchases since 1940. Additional information about Mid America Mortgage, Inc. can be found on the company’s website at http://www.midamericamortgage.com/about/.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping environment for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of their son Adam, the camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction exists to provide life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a safe and medically-sound environment, always free of charge. Since the camp’s inception, more than 26,600 children and families have received not only a circle of support but experiences thought to only be possible by healthy children. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org.

About MRN

Motor Racing Network – “The Voice of NASCAR,” now in its 49th year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Speedway Corporation and the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related radio programming. MRN’s award-winning play-by-play coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is delivered via satellite to more than 650 radio stations nationwide plus the American Forces Network. Motor Racing Network is the largest independent sports radio network in America … In addition to servicing a nationwide network of affiliate radio stations, all programming is streamed live at individual stations’ websites as well as MRN.com – and also accessible on mobile devices. For more information, visit www.MRN.com.

About PRN

The Performance Racing Network (PRN) is one of two NASCAR licensed multi-broadcast radio networks which markets, produces and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and produces “Fast Talk”, “The O’Reilly Auto Parts Pit Reporters”, “Garage Pass” and “zMax Racing Country.” PRN is the national radio rights holder and voice of Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. PRN also co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Performance Racing Network is a subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK), a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. Its programming airs on more than 600 radio stations.

