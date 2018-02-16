3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Keeps NASCAR® Teams in the Fast Lane

3M Innovative Solutions are used in NASCAR from the First Weld to the Finish Line

ST. PAUL, Minn. (February 16, 2018) – It’s said that an individual is never more than 10 feet away from a 3M product. In the NASCAR garage, it can be said that a crewmember or driver is likely in constant contact with a 3M product. That’s because in 2018, more than 200 3M products are used throughout NASCAR.

In the shop, on the pit box, in the hauler, and on the racecar, teams rely on the innovation of 3M to help them work faster, smarter, and better. They also depend on 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division to help get them to victory lane.

The same abrasives, adhesives, tapes, sealants, paint products, cleaners, fillers, and films that are used in NASCAR are the same 3M solutions that are used in many of today’s vehicles and collision repair shops every single day. Cutting edge tools like the File Belt Sander, Dynamic Mixing System, Accuspray Spray gun, and Total Automotive Sanding System, are also employed to add greater efficiency throughout every step.

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division has been a contingency sponsor in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for nearly two decades. As an Official Partner, 3M AAD collaborates with the NASCAR R&D Center to integrate 3M automotive products and solutions into the sport.

“3M products touch every part of a racecar,” according to NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham, who won three Cup Series championships with Jeff Gordon. “It doesn’t matter if it’s fabricating or fixing, painting or cleaning, without 3M, teams would struggle to build and race these cars at the same high level that they do today. I personally use 3M products in my own shop. They are an invaluable asset when it comes to restoring and maintaining my collection.”

From the time production starts on a NASCAR racecar, to the time it returns to the shop after a grueling race weekend, 3M products are a part of the entire process.

CAR CONSTRUCTION AND FABRICATION

In NASCAR, cars are continually built and rebuilt. Race teams need products they can count on that will not only meet the high demands of on-track action, but will also perform with precision and efficiency in the shop. Some of the 3M products used for this include:

3M™ VHB™ Tapes are high-strength bonding tapes and a proven alternative to screws, rivets, welds and other mechanical fasteners.

3M™ Dual Lock™ Recloseable Fasteners – Give the permanency and strength of a screw with the ease and aesthetics of a hidden fastener.

3M™ Scotch-Weld™ – For bonding steel and aluminum panels

3M™ Panel Bond Adhesive – Two-part epoxy used to bond steel and aluminum

3M™ Impact Resistant Structural Adhesive – Two-part epoxy used to bond steel and aluminum alloys

3M™ Universal Adhesive – Strong and durable two-part urethane for bonding metal and plastic

3M™ Flexible Foam – Two-part foam for trunk, door cavities, and roof areas

3M™ Aluminum Foil Tape 425 – Ideal for heat shielding, heat reflecting, sealing and de-paint operation

3M™ Cubitron™ II abrasives – Fast and efficient abrasives for metal grinding

3M™ Scotch-Brite™ Light Deburring Wheel – Surface conditioning parts on racecar

3M™ Welding and Spark Deflection Paper – Fire retardant paper to protect areas of the car while welding

3M™ Glass Cloth Tape – Withstands extreme temperatures up to 450°F while offering high tensile strength and high abrasion resistance

PREP AND PAINTING

A perfectly smooth finish could be the difference between celebrating in Victory Lane or going home to an empty trophy case. Once the chassis is built and the body is hung, 3M products can be found cleaning up welds, filling gaps and imperfections, smoothing body filler, and preparing the car for paint. In the prep and painting phase, team members get the job done with these 3M products:

3M’s Total Automotive Sanding System is engineered to support the ongoing need for cleaner, safer, more efficient and profitable shops. It combines best-in-class 3M abrasives with premium power tools and dust extraction solutions from Festool Automotive Systems.

3M™ Platinum™ Plus body fillers – Plastic filler for filling dents and shaping body to fit NASCAR template

Flap Discs – For cutting and polishing all metals, creating a uniform finish

Scotch-Brite™ Pads – For scuffing before applying paint and primer

3M™ Cubitron™ II Clean Sanding Hookit™ Discs – For featheredging and final sanding before primer coat

3M™ Masking Tape – Conformable masking tape for curves, contours, and outstanding paint lines

3M™ Accuspray™ Spray Guns and 3M™ PPS™ 2.0 Series Paint Preparation System – Efficient system for mixing/measuring, filtering and spraying of primer, sealer, base and clear coat

3M™ Dirt Trap Protection Material – Innovative solution for trapping airborne contaminates in paint areas

3M™ Purple Finishing Film Hookit™ Discs – For removing paint, scratch refinement on bare metal, and shaping plastic filler

3M™ Perfect-It™ Auto Detailing Cloths – For applying wax and glaze

3M™ Paint Protection Film – Custom cut clear film protecting nose, hood, and fenders from chips

REPAIR

Racing side-by-side at speeds of up to 200 mph, accidents are sometimes inevitable. 3M’s extensive line of products are used to help get the car back on the track quickly on race day.

3M™ Cubitron™ II Cut-Off Wheels – Discs for cutting all metals

3M™ Cubitron™ II Fibre Discs – For removing paint, welding nuggets, or surface imperfections

3M™ Cubitron™ II File Belts – For metal grinding applications

3M™ Cubitron™ II Roloc™ Discs – For removing paint, welding nuggets, or surface imperfections

TOOLS

In the shop or at the track, several 3M tools and systems are used throughout the entire process. Teams are able to take advantage of 3M’s advanced tool lineup for everything from car construction, finishing, repairs, and rebuilding. These quality products can be found both at the shop and on the pit box.

3M™ Roloc™ Disc Sander

3M™ Random Orbital Sander

3M™ File Belt Tool

3M™ Dynamic Mixing System

3M™ Accuspray™ System

3M™ Versaflo™ Painter’s Supplied Air Respirator

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division has long been an innovator of products and solutions designed to keep teams in NASCAR running in top form.

