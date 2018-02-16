3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Keeps NASCAR® Teams in the Fast Lane
by Official Release On Fri, Feb. 16, 2018
3M Innovative Solutions are used in NASCAR from the First Weld to the Finish Line
ST. PAUL, Minn. (February 16, 2018) – It’s said that an individual is never more than 10 feet away from a 3M product. In the NASCAR garage, it can be said that a crewmember or driver is likely in constant contact with a 3M product. That’s because in 2018, more than 200 3M products are used throughout NASCAR.
In the shop, on the pit box, in the hauler, and on the racecar, teams rely on the innovation of 3M to help them work faster, smarter, and better. They also depend on 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division to help get them to victory lane.
The same abrasives, adhesives, tapes, sealants, paint products, cleaners, fillers, and films that are used in NASCAR are the same 3M solutions that are used in many of today’s vehicles and collision repair shops every single day. Cutting edge tools like the File Belt Sander, Dynamic Mixing System, Accuspray Spray gun, and Total Automotive Sanding System, are also employed to add greater efficiency throughout every step.
3M Automotive Aftermarket Division has been a contingency sponsor in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for nearly two decades. As an Official Partner, 3M AAD collaborates with the NASCAR R&D Center to integrate 3M automotive products and solutions into the sport.
From the time production starts on a NASCAR racecar, to the time it returns to the shop after a grueling race weekend, 3M products are a part of the entire process.
CAR CONSTRUCTION AND FABRICATION
In NASCAR, cars are continually built and rebuilt. Race teams need products they can count on that will not only meet the high demands of on-track action, but will also perform with precision and efficiency in the shop. Some of the 3M products used for this include:
- 3M™ VHB™ Tapes are high-strength bonding tapes and a proven alternative to screws, rivets, welds and other mechanical fasteners.
- 3M™ Dual Lock™ Recloseable Fasteners – Give the permanency and strength of a screw with the ease and aesthetics of a hidden fastener.
- 3M™ Scotch-Weld™ – For bonding steel and aluminum panels
- 3M™ Panel Bond Adhesive – Two-part epoxy used to bond steel and aluminum
- 3M™ Impact Resistant Structural Adhesive – Two-part epoxy used to bond steel and aluminum alloys
- 3M™ Universal Adhesive – Strong and durable two-part urethane for bonding metal and plastic
- 3M™ Flexible Foam – Two-part foam for trunk, door cavities, and roof areas
- 3M™ Aluminum Foil Tape 425 – Ideal for heat shielding, heat reflecting, sealing and de-paint operation
- 3M™ Cubitron™ II abrasives – Fast and efficient abrasives for metal grinding
- 3M™ Scotch-Brite™ Light Deburring Wheel – Surface conditioning parts on racecar
- 3M™ Welding and Spark Deflection Paper – Fire retardant paper to protect areas of the car while welding
- 3M™ Glass Cloth Tape – Withstands extreme temperatures up to 450°F while offering high tensile strength and high abrasion resistance
PREP AND PAINTING
A perfectly smooth finish could be the difference between celebrating in Victory Lane or going home to an empty trophy case. Once the chassis is built and the body is hung, 3M products can be found cleaning up welds, filling gaps and imperfections, smoothing body filler, and preparing the car for paint. In the prep and painting phase, team members get the job done with these 3M products:
- 3M’s Total Automotive Sanding System is engineered to support the ongoing need for cleaner, safer, more efficient and profitable shops. It combines best-in-class 3M abrasives with premium power tools and dust extraction solutions from Festool Automotive Systems.
- 3M™ Platinum™ Plus body fillers – Plastic filler for filling dents and shaping body to fit NASCAR template
- Flap Discs – For cutting and polishing all metals, creating a uniform finish
- Scotch-Brite™ Pads – For scuffing before applying paint and primer
- 3M™ Cubitron™ II Clean Sanding Hookit™ Discs – For featheredging and final sanding before primer coat
- 3M™ Masking Tape – Conformable masking tape for curves, contours, and outstanding paint lines
- 3M™ Accuspray™ Spray Guns and 3M™ PPS™ 2.0 Series Paint Preparation System – Efficient system for mixing/measuring, filtering and spraying of primer, sealer, base and clear coat
- 3M™ Dirt Trap Protection Material – Innovative solution for trapping airborne contaminates in paint areas
- 3M™ Purple Finishing Film Hookit™ Discs – For removing paint, scratch refinement on bare metal, and shaping plastic filler
- 3M™ Perfect-It™ Auto Detailing Cloths – For applying wax and glaze
- 3M™ Paint Protection Film – Custom cut clear film protecting nose, hood, and fenders from chips
REPAIR
Racing side-by-side at speeds of up to 200 mph, accidents are sometimes inevitable. 3M’s extensive line of products are used to help get the car back on the track quickly on race day.
- 3M™ Cubitron™ II Cut-Off Wheels – Discs for cutting all metals
- 3M™ Cubitron™ II Fibre Discs – For removing paint, welding nuggets, or surface imperfections
- 3M™ Cubitron™ II File Belts – For metal grinding applications
- 3M™ Cubitron™ II Roloc™ Discs – For removing paint, welding nuggets, or surface imperfections
TOOLS
In the shop or at the track, several 3M tools and systems are used throughout the entire process. Teams are able to take advantage of 3M’s advanced tool lineup for everything from car construction, finishing, repairs, and rebuilding. These quality products can be found both at the shop and on the pit box.
- 3M™ Roloc™ Disc Sander
- 3M™ Random Orbital Sander
- 3M™ File Belt Tool
- 3M™ Dynamic Mixing System
- 3M™ Accuspray™ System
- 3M™ Versaflo™ Painter’s Supplied Air Respirator
3M Automotive Aftermarket Division has long been an innovator of products and solutions designed to keep teams in NASCAR running in top form.
