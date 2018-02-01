CHEVY MENCS AT DAYTONA 500: Team Chevy Advance
by Official Release On Sat, Feb. 17, 2018
39-TIME MANUFACTURERS’ CHAMPION – MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES
TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE
60th DAYTONA 500
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA
FEBRUARY 18, 2018
BOWTIE BULLETS
CAMARO ZL1 DEBUTS AT THE 2018 DAYTONA 500
A new era in Chevrolet motorsports starts this weekend with the debut of the Camaro ZL1 as its new race car in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) competition. The new Camaro ZL1 entry builds on a winning legacy carried by the previous Chevrolet SS, which scored 73 Cup Series wins during it’s on-track tenure (2013-’17).
The Camaro ZL1 is already off to a quick start in 2018 by earning it’s first pole award with Alex Bowman behind the wheel of his No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet, which was the sixth consecutive Daytona 500 pole for the brand.
The new race model also won the Can-Am Duel #2 race under the command of Chase Elliott and his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet.
The 60th running of the Daytona 500 on February 18 will be the inaugural points-paying race in MENCS for the all-new 2018 Camaro ZL1.
ALL-TIME GREATEST:
Chevrolet has scored 23 Daytona 500 race wins (1959 – present). In MENCS competition, Chevrolet has earned 39 Manufacturer Championships, 31 Driver Championships, 695 pole awards and 775 wins. Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.
TEAM CHEVY AT THE DAYTONA 500:
Chevrolet drivers have won 23 of 59 Daytona 500 races. Wins by current Team Chevy drivers:
Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, has won two Daytona 500’s (’06 &’13)
Jamie McMurray, No. 1 Cessna/McDonald’s Chevrolet SS, has one Daytona 500 trophy (’10)
Ryan Newman, No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet SS, won the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2008
A Chevrolet driver has won two of the last six Daytona 500’s
A Chevrolet driver has earned the pole award for the Great American Race 25 times including the last six consecutive seasons
Team Chevy drivers have won 47 of the previous 141 MENCS (points paying) races at Daytona International Speedway.
Team Chevy drivers have scored 97 top-five and 192 top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500
A Chevrolet driver has led 4,101 laps in the Daytona 500
FOR THE FANS:
Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display, located in the Fan Midway area at Daytona International Speedway, all weekend. On Sunday, it will be open from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.
Fans can check out a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles including: Traverse High Country, Impala Premier, Tahoe, Corvette Stingray Convertible, Trax Premier, Equinox Premier, Malibu Premier, Colorado ZR2, Silverado 2500 HD High Country, Cruze Hatch Premier, Silverado 1500 Centennial, Camaro ZL1 1LE, and Sonic Hatchback Premier.
There will also be the No. 48 Show car, Red Camaro ZL1 pace car, and Accessorized Corvette Stingray.
On Sunday, fans can enjoy a few special driver appearances: Austin Dillon at 10:00 am, Kyle Larson at 10:15 am, Jimmie Johnson at 10:30 am, Alex Bowman at 10:45 am Ryan Newman at 11:05 am, Chase Elliott at 11:25 am, and William Byron at 11:45 am.
Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer
Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids
TEAM CHEVY DAYTONA 500 STARTING POSITIONS:
1ST: ALEX BOWMAN NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1
4TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1:
7TH DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE JR., NO. 42 CLICK N’ CLOSE CAMARO ZL1
13TH RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 BASS PRO SHOPS/CABELA’S CAMARO ZL1:
14TH AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1:
19TH JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S/CESSNA CAMARO ZL1
20TH AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1
21ST CHRIS BUSCHER, NO. 37 KLEENEX CAMARO ZL1:
23RD TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1:
25TH BRENDAN GAUGHAN, NO. 62 BEARD OIL DISTRIBUTION/SOUTHPOINTHOTEL CAMARO ZL1
26TH KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 PROCURE CAMARO ZL1
27TH JEFFREY EARNHARDT, NO. 00 VRX SIMULATORS CAMARO ZL1
28TH DANICA PATRICK, NO. 7 GODADDY CAMARO ZL1
29TH JUSTIN MARKS, NO. 51 HARRY’S CAMARO ZL1
32ND CORY LAJOIE, NO. 72 SCHULTER SYSTEMS CAMARO ZL1
35TH JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1
38TH KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1:
Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics
Manufacturers Championships
Total (1949 – 2015): 39
First title for Chevrolet: 1958
Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)
Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
Drivers Championships
Total (1949 – 2016): 31
First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)
Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)
Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016
Event Victories
Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)
2017 STATISTICS:
Wins: 10
Poles: 6
Laps Led: 2,377
Top-five finishes: 52
Top-10 finishes: 110
CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:
Total Chevrolet race wins: 775 (1949 – to date)
Poles Won to Date: 694
Laps Led to Date: 87,799
Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,932
Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,068
Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date
GM: 1,110
Chevrolet: 775
Pontiac: 155
Oldsmobile: 115
Buick: 65
Ford: 758
Ford: 658
Mercury: 96
Lincoln: 4
Chrysler: 466
Dodge: 217
Plymouth: 190
Chrysler: 59
Toyota: 111
