Team Penske NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Report – Daytona

Team Penske NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Report

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race: PowerShares QQQ 300

Date: February 17, 2018

No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford Mustang – Joey Logano

Start: 3rd

Stage 1:2nd

Stage 2:16th

Finish: 34th

Status: Accident

Laps Completed: 121/143

Laps Led: 26

Owner Points Position (ahead of second): 29th (-38)

Notes:

– Joey Logano qualified fourth but was forced to start the race at the tail of the field after the team had to make repairs for an electrical issue discovered during qualifying.

– Logano worked inside the top-five within the first seven laps of the event.

– Throughout the race, the Fitzgerald Glider Kit crew worked to correct the tight handling condition Logano reported throughout the first two runs of the race.

– Logano led 26 laps over the course of the event, before getting collected in a multi-vehicle incident on the backstretch during the first attempt at a green-white-checkered finish.

Quote: “We were pushing really hard up top and that’s gonna happen at the end of the race. You’re gonna see something similar again here. There’s gonna be a lot of hard pushing. Hopefully, they don’t crash, but they started coming down across the race track and I was right there. I thought I had it missed and then I think every car in the field got a piece of me along the way, so I had a great Fitzgerald Mustang, but sometimes your the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield.”

