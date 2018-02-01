NASCAR Racing Experience to Become Primary Sponsor On Darrell “Bubba” Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro Zl1 For The Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 At Atlanta Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE (February 19, 2018) – Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience partners – Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience – announced today they will become the primary sponsor for the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr., for Richard Petty Motorsports at the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

For the first time, the NASCAR Racing Experience badge and racing graphics will be featured on the hood and body of a race car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, bringing to life the experience the NASCAR Racing Experience offers thousands of fans at tracks around the country.

“We’re proud to see the NASCAR Racing Experience featured on the car of Bubba Wallace as he makes his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Atlanta,”

said Robert Lutz, CEO of Driving 101. “It’s an honor to race with NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s team. He’s been an incredible partner in our driving experience, and we look forward to seeing the No. 43 NASCAR Racing Experience Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Bubba Wallace on the track and hopefully in Victory Lane.”

“It’s great to see partners coming on board to support us,” said Wallace. “I’m all about getting fans involved in racing, and nobody does that better than the NASCAR Racing Experience. They allow fans to race the cars we drive. It’s the best way to get on the same track and in the same cars we race. That’s really cool and I’m pumped they are on our car this weekend.”

Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now runs at 18 nationwide speedways for NASCAR Racing Experience as well as 15 nationwide speedways for Mario Andretti Racing Experience.

“This consolidation allows us to provide the best NASCAR stock car and Indy-style car driving experience choice for customers, race fans, thrill seekers and corporate America. In short, we are the leader in the driving experience industry. We’ve expanded our nationwide locations, strengthened our marketing strategies, and made the racing experience even more authentic,” said Lutz.

