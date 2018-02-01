Thanks to Austin Dillon & the No. 3, Talladega Superspeedway Offers Special “33% Off” Race-Week Pricing for this Spring’s GEICO 500

Special 33% Off Option, Which Pays Tribute to Talladega’s All-Time Winning Car No. 3, is for a Limited Time Only

TALLADEGA, AL – A return to the high banks and a victory for the iconic No. 3 means big savings for NASCAR fans at Talladega Superspeedway!

In honor of Austin Dillon, who drove Richard Childress Racing’s (RCR) famous No. 3 to victory in the season-opening DAYTONA 500, Talladega Superspeedway announced today a special “33% off” ticket offer for its GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on April 29. With the unbelievable racing at Daytona in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now fixed on the spectacular competition at Talladega, the biggest “super” superspeedway in the sport that has seen the No. 3 go to Gatorade Victory Lane a record nine times – all with the late, great Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

The limited-time offer gives fans a chance to experience NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track at a great price. To take advantage, fans can visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/33 or call 855-518-RACE (7223). The opportunity is 33% off Talladega’s race-week pricing for the Anniston and Lincoln Grandstands, located near the exit of Turn four and the entrance to the tri-oval:

$50 Lincoln Grandstand (normally $75 during race week)

$57 Anniston Grandstand (normally $85 during race week)

The victory Sunday for Dillon and the No. 3 occurred 20 years after Earnhardt took the number he made so famous to his memorable first and only DAYTONA 500 win in 1998. After winning for RCR at Talladega in 1984, Earnhardt was the ‘Dega Dominator in the 1990s, tasting victory in his black and white No. 3 seven times before notching his final career triumph at the historical venue in the fall of 2000.

Dillon will now get his shot for the 10th victory for the No. 3 at Talladega. Coincidentally, his best career MENCS finish at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track is 3rd (spring of 2016). Childress, Dillon’s grandfather, is TSS’s all-time winning car owner (tied with Rick Hendrick) with 12 victories.

The number 33 also resonates with Talladega. After all, with its mammoth 33 degrees of banking, Talladega Superspeedway has the steepest turns (five stories tall) in all of NASCAR. Its 2.66-mile layout is also the longest in the series. In addition, there have been two drivers who have gone to Gatorade Victory Lane piloting a No. 33 – Harry Gant in 1991 and Clint Bowyer in back-to-back years of 2010-11.

In addition to the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the anticipated weekend also features the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR XFINITY Series (Saturday, April 28) and the General Tire 200 for the traditional ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards (Friday, April 27).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles). The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR's "Party Capital" thanks to the track's infamous infield. Talladega's Spring 2018 triple-header race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29.

