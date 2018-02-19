The Celebration Continues: DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Dillon Honored at Annual Champion’s Breakfast

Dillon’s No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro Begins Year-Long Residence in DIS Ticket and Tours Building

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch, Black Leather Champion’s Jacket Presented to Dillon

Team Owner Richard Childress Presented With Harley J. Earl Trophy

Champion Crew Chief Justin Alexander Receives Cannonball Baker Trophy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 19, 2018) – The magic of Sunday night carried over to Monday morning at Daytona International Speedway, with 2018 DAYTONA 500 champion Austin Dillon honored at the annual Champion’s Breakfast in the speedway’s Bill France Room.

Dillon drove the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro owned by his grandfather Richard Childress to a historic victory in the 60th running of “The Great American Race,” the season-opening event for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The victory came 20 years after Dale Earnhardt won the DAYTONA 500 in Childress’ No. 3 Chevrolet.

“It’s an amazing win,” Childress said Monday. “It’s almost like a storybook chapter in our life.”

A page in that chapter includes having the winning car put on display for one year, in the speedway’s Ticket and Tours Building. The No. 3 was signed by Dillon, Childress, crew chief Justin Alexander and all the other members of the champion’s team, to officially begin its “residence.”

“Truthfully, this all won’t sink in for a long time but seeing that race car, I want to go hug it,” said Dillon. “It’s a pretty race car.”

Monday morning was also a time for presentations from DIS President Chip Wile. Dillon received a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch and black leather Champion’s Jacket, with jackets also given to Childress and Alexander. Childress got his Harley J. Earl Champion Owner’s Trophy. Alexander received the Cannonball Baker Trophy named for NASCAR’s first commissioner and given annually to the champion crew chief.

Wile and Dillon also unveiled the new logo for the 2019 DAYTONA 500.

On Sunday night after his victory, Dillon placed one foot and both hands in cement and signed his name on the square that will be added to the DAYTONA 500 Champion’s Walk of Fame outside the Ticket and Tours Building in July.

“I got 500 text messages last night,” Dillon said. “Haven’t looked through them all but I’m going to savor every moment of that.”

Dillon will be in New York on Tuesday for the traditional high-profile DAYTONA 500 champion’s media tour. On the docket: Live with Kelly, First Things First on FS1, FOX Business, SiriusXM and a visit to the New York Stock Exchange.

Then, it’ll be back to racing. The Monster Energy Series moves on to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

“We’re still trying to win races,” Dillon said. “This is the beginning, I feel like.”

Motorsports action resumes at Daytona International Speedway on March 10 with the Daytona Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship. That event will open the 77th annual Bike Week at Daytona which also includes the DAYTONA TT on March 15 and the 77th annual DAYTONA 200 on March 17.

Tickets for Bike Week at DAYTONA and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook,Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **