JR Motorsports Unveils Paint Scheme with a Purpose

JRM’s No. 9 Team and Tyler Reddick to Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital in 2018

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2018) – JR Motorsports will support Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a prominent way during the NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2018. One of America’s largest pediatric healthcare and research centers delivering care for more than 1.4 million patient visits each year, Nationwide Children’s will have five primary paint schemes with the No. 9 team and driver Tyler Reddick this season.

The primary branding space in those events was made possible by the generous support of one of JRM’s partners, which made a donation to Nationwide Children’s in memory of one of its founders, Carolyn Brown. The concept is a familiar one, as several team partners have elected to donate paint schemes to worthy causes over the years, most recently in 2013 and 2015 when the No. 7 team carried Nationwide Children’s colors in two events, including a win at Mid-Ohio.

“Our relationship and commitment to Nationwide Children’s Hospital goes much deeper than this partnership,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “The work they do is invaluable, and we are honored to partner alongside them and be continued advocates of their mission. Theirs is a cause that all of us at JR Motorsports, and our partners, are firmly supportive of.”

A five-time winner across NASCAR’s top-three series, Reddick will drive the No. 9 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chevrolet Camaro in races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 24), ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway, March 10), Auto Club Speedway (March 17), Watkins Glen International (Aug. 4) and Mid-Ohio (Aug. 11). He’ll also carry Nationwide Children’s as an associate partner for the balance of the year.

“I know how important Nationwide Children’s Hospital is to Dale and Amy, Kelley and everyone at JR Motorsports,” said Reddick. “I’m proud to be supporting their cause and it’s been eye-opening to learn about the tremendous work they do for children and their families across the country. I’m looking forward to visiting the hospital and meeting their Patient Champions.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Children’s is an international pediatric referral center for children facing some of the most challenging pediatric illnesses. Research conducted at Nationwide Children’s is shared to improve care for children everywhere. As part of its nonprofit mission, Nationwide Children’s has provided all care to children regardless of ability to pay since its founding in 1892.

“On behalf of the patients, families and staff at Nationwide Children’s, we are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of Nationwide, Dale and Amy Earnhardt and JR Motorsports,” said Niki Shafer, senior vice president, outreach, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We are equally excited and appreciative for the newest partnership with the No. 9 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chevrolet Camaro team and Tyler Reddick. This ongoing support provides an opportunity for the hospital to share its mission to help kids everywhere.”

The Earnhardt family has a long-standing relationship with Nationwide Insurance, which is the namesake benefactor to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In 2016, Nationwide Children’s renamed its Activity Room on the hospital’s rehabilitation floor after Dale and Amy Earnhardt. Last November, the Earnhardts, along with The Dale Jr. Foundation, created the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund, which champions the cause of pediatric injury rehabilitation, research and prevention at Nationwide Children’s.

ABOUT NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL:

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 list of “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric healthcare systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children’s has a staff of nearly 13,000 providing state-of-the-art pediatric care during more than 1.4 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children’s physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 17th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014 and 2017. The company also competes in Late Models and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

