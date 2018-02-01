JJL Motorsports announces sponsor for 2018 Truck Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway

2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season, JJL Motorsports announced today that they have secured a partnership with the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show presented by Parker FiberNet for Saturday afternoon’s Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Noted as North Georgia’s No. 1 fall family event, the seventh annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns October 13-14 at Rome’s Russell Regional Airport.

The air show will feature an elite lineup of world-class military and civilian performers, static aircraft displays and premium infield camping.

The U.S. Air Force. F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt demonstration teams are featured performers and will serve as co-headliners for the two-day event.

“As the premier Air Show in the Atlanta area, we’re all about the roar of loud engines and high-speed events,” said John Cowman, president of JLC Air Show Management. “The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show is incredibly excited to partner with JJL Motorsports to sponsor the No. 97 Ford driven by Jesse Little.

“The sponsorship of the truck during the Atlanta Motor Speedway Camping World Truck Series race weekend couldn’t be more timely as we will open ticket sales for our seventh annual air show just prior to the Atlanta race.”

Saturday’s Active Pest Control 200 will mark Little’s 14th career Truck Series race and first at Atlanta’s 1.5-mile speedway.

The 130-lap race is the first of eight to 10 Truck Series races for the Sherrills Ford, N.C.-based organization this season. Longtime veteran industry expert Matt Noyce will serve as crew chief for the double-header event this weekend.

JJL will also debut their manufacturer switch from Toyota to Ford at Atlanta.

With all the changes, Little, 20, believes his Atlanta debut will be successful for his new marketing partner.

“We’re really excited about Atlanta,” noted Little who holds a career-best Truck Series finish of ninth at Iowa Speedway last year. “We’ve made a lot of changes to our team and I think everyone will quickly see the benefits of them, especially our on-track product.

“I’m also very honored to represent the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show. I’m a fan of anything when it comes to speed and aviation is no different. The fitting of this partnership is right, and I hope we can have a strong run on Saturday afternoon to help drive more attention towards their event.

“I’m hoping I can attend.”

In addition to Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, Mid Valley Engineering, Performance Friction Brakes, Penske Shocks and Racing Electronics will all serve as associate marketing partners for Atlanta.

Little and his JJL Motorsports plan to be active on their social media channels leading up to Saturday afternoon’s race to offer free tickets to the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show and official JJL swag.

The Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (130 laps / 200.2 miles) is the second of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2018 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb. 23 from 2:00 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 24 beginning at 10:35 a.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

For more on the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, please log on to wingsovernorthgeorgia.com.

For additional information on JJL Motorsports, please visit JJLRacing.com.

Stay tuned for a new JJL Motorsports website, but in the meantime, find JJL Motorsports on Twitter @JJL_Motorsports.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **