GMS Racing NCWTS Atlanta Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Stats

1 start, Finished: 16th

Additional Info

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 118, which he used this year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Open Test. This chassis was also utilized by Johnny Sauter five times throughout the 2017 season, earning four top-five and five top-10 finishes, including his win at Dover International Speedway.

– After a 17th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway, Coughlin is currently 10th in the NCWTS driver point standings, 31 points behind GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

Quote

“GMS Racing has had really fast trucks at mile-and-a-half tracks over the last couple of years. Our No. 2 JEGS team is using the same truck this weekend that we used at the Charlotte Motor Speedway test in January, and that test went well for us.

“Atlanta Motor Speedway is a challenging track, and it kicks-off the traditional part of our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. You have to have good maneuverability around the track, and be able to move from lane to lane. It’s about finding where your truck works best and hopefully have some compliance to use both lanes throughout the race.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Stats

7 starts, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 304 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This truck has been raced just once before, to a win at ISM Raceway in 2017.

– Sauter is the current NCWTS points leader following his season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway. With that win, he now leads the NCWTS in wins at Daytona.

Quote

“Starting the season off with a win certainly helps with team morale and brings a level of confidence to the team that maybe wasn’t there following Miami last season. This is the best group of guys I’ve worked with, and I tell them that every day, but the resultson

track are what make us as good as we are. That win doesn’t take any pressure off to go out and do the same at Atlanta. Maury (Gallagher) expects us to perform every weekend, and with the gains GMS made to our mile-and-a-half program last year, I expect all of our trucks to be up front this weekend.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Stats

Haley will make his NCWTS debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Alex Bowman piloted the No. 24 at Atlanta in 2017, as Haley had not yet turned 18.

Additional Info

– Haley will run GMS chassis no. 305. Atlanta will be the first outing for this truck.

– Following a runner-up finish at Daytona International Speedway, Haley is second in NCWTS points, 19 points behind teammate Johnny Sauter.

Quote

“Daytona was a good chance for me to show our new guys what we’re working with; that we’re a championship caliber team and that we mean business. It was important for us to have a good run and come out of Daytona in a good position in points. Heading into Atlanta, we’ve got some good data from the Charlotte test in January and from (Alex) Bowman who filled in for me last year in this race. I know we’re going to be fast unloading and we should be able to back up our Daytona run, hopefully with a win.”

DALTON SARGEANT

No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Stats

Sargeant will be making his first NCWTS start at Atlanta this weekend.

Additional Info

-While this weekend marks his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sargeant took part in the rookie test at the track, at the end of January, with the other rookies in the top three levels of NASCAR.

– Sargeant will pilot chassis no. 303. This chassis was raced four previous times last season in The Playoffs with Kaz Grala, scoring one top-five, three top-10 and four top-15 finishes.

– After an eighth-place finish at Daytona, Sargeant is currently fourth in the driver point standings, 22 points behind GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

Quote

“I think we should be pretty good when we unload this weekend at Atlanta (Motor Speedway). I was lucky enough to be a part of the rookie test there last month with Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick. It was definitely a tricky track to navigate. The veteran drivers have been telling me that the more rubber that’s put down, the less grip the track has. Plus, when we tested, it was cool but it will be much hotter this weekend. I think the track will be different than it was at the test, but I think we will still unload really well.”

