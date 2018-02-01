GMS Racing NXS Atlanta Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Stats

– Gallagher will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).

Best Finish: 28th

Additional Info

– Gallagher will utilize chassis No. 213 which was run three previous times in the 2017 season; Richmond – Spring (Start: 23rd/Finish: 22nd), Richmond- Fall (Start: 33rd/Finish: 10th) and Iowa (Start: 12th/Finish: 37th).

Quote

“I am really excited about going back to Atlanta. Coming off a strong finish from Daytona last weekend really got our confidence up. Atlanta is a whole different ball game though. It takes a lot of discipline and the old surface eats the tires. My crew chief Chad Norris and the GMS Racing guys have put together a nice piece for this weekend so I am really anxious to get on track.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team's start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

