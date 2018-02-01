Herr Foods Renews ARCA Sponsorship Program for 2018

Herr’s Potato Chips 200 set for Madison Int’l Speedway June 15

TOLEDO, Ohio (Feb. 20, 2018) — Officials from the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and Herr Foods Inc. announced today that the Pennsylvania-based snack food producer will become the race entitlement sponsor of ARCA’s 2018 event at Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wis.

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards “Herr’s Potato Chips 200” will take the green flag at 8 p.m. local time under the lights Friday, June 15. The “Herr’s Potato Chips 200” is scheduled for live flag-to-flag coverage on MAVTV.

“It’s great to be back with ARCA for the 2018 season” said Bob Clark, vice president of marketing at Herr Foods. “We are really excited about sponsoring the race in Madison, Wisconsin this year. Our partnership with ARCA and Menards is building strong connections to racing fans and their families.”

In addition to the Madison race entitlement, Herr’s has agreed to extend its “Official Snack Food of ARCA” sponsorship program. Herr Foods launched officially licensed “Winner’s Circle” potato chips, featuring the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and race car images in 2017, and are offering the ARCA-branded products again this year, exclusively available in the 306 Menards locations.

The chips, in “Classic” Regular and Barbecue flavors, debuted chain-wide in Menards retail locations throughout the upper Midwest last spring. The 9.5 ounce bags feature the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards logo and an action image of a pack of cars on-track across the top of each bag.

“ARCA’s relationship with both Herr Foods and Menards has been a great partnership for the last six years,” said Mark Gundrum, vice president of business development and corporate partnerships. “Menards has helped introduce Herr’s potato chips to race fans in the upper Midwest, and the race fans have truly benefitted from the availability.”

In addition to the “Winner’s Circle” products, Herr’s also offers a wide line of signature bold flavored chips at Menards, including Baby Back Ribs, Creamy Dill, Ketchup and Ragin Ranch.

“This motorsports sponsorship program is a direct result of the business-to-business relationship between Herr Foods and Menards,” Gundrum added. “The end result is increased business and product sales for Herr’s.”

Race fans will have the opportunity to “Save Big Money” on tickets to the Herr’s sponsored event, as Menards Stores will sell advance tickets at substantial discounts in south-central Wisconsin.

“Herr’s has been a great partner here at ‘Wisconsin’s Fastest Half Mile’ in the past, and we are happy to have them back,” said Gregg McKarns, owner/promoter at Madison International Speedway. “Throughout Wisconsin you see their snacks every day, and in everyday places. Herr’s has been part of our family’s summer fun for years; now they are part of our family’s biggest event at MIS in 2018.”

ABOUT MENARDS

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and run company started in 1958; Menards currently operates 306 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

ABOUT ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers nearly 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

ABOUT HERR’S

Herr’s is a Nottingham, Pennsylvania-based brand of potato chips and other snack foods. While their products are sold throughout the United States, their stronghold is the Mid-Atlantic region. Herr’s products are sold in twenty-eight states, including the 14 states in which Menards has retail locations. Herr Foods was founded in 1946 in Lancaster, Pa. Today, Herr Foods is a leader in the snack food industry. While continually introducing the innovative products and packaging needed to satisfy ever-changing appetites and tastes, Herr’s full line of quality snacks now consists of more than 340 items, including potato chips, pretzels, tortilla chips, cheese curls, popcorn, crackers, nuts, pork rinds, onion rings, and meat sticks. All are available in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **