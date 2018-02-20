Stenhouse Jr – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 17 Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Atlanta Motor Speedway

o Stenhouse has five career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Atlanta with an average starting position of 11.2 and average finishing position of 19.0.

o 2013 – Atlanta Motor Speedway is the site of where Stenhouse earned his first career MENCS Coors Light pole award.

o 2012 – Stenhouse overtook the lead on the final lap from Kevin Harvick to claim the victory in the NASCAR XFINITY series event.

Last time at Atlanta

After steadily running in the top-10 for a majority of Sunday’s Fold of Honors Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Stenhouse Jr. lined up in the seventh position for the final restart but as he was jockeying for position contact was made with the No. 1 machine causing damage to the right front fender. After the damage, the Ford was tight causing Stenhouse to settle with a 13th-place finish.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Atlanta:

“Atlanta is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit. It’s rough and fast. Last year, we ran solidly in the top-10 for a majority of the race so I’m looking forward to getting on track there this weekend. During the off-season, we focused on our intermediate program so this will allow us to see how we stack up. We will keep adjusting on our Ford and hopefully can leave Atlanta with a solid finish.”

