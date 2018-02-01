E.E. Ward Moving & Storage to be Associate Sponsor at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Oldest Black-Owned Business in the U.S. to Support Wallace at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Black History Month

WELCOME, N.C. (February 20, 2018) – When it was time for Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) to move from Mooresville to its new home in Welcome, N.C., there was only one company to call. E.E. Ward Moving & Storage was the trusted company to execute the complex move of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race team.

“It’s not easy to move a race team once, but to do it twice, you need people you can trust,” said Richard Petty, co-owner of Richard Petty Motorsports. “E.E. Ward did such a good job the first time we knew they had to move us again. Once again, they delivered great service and we didn’t miss a beat.”

Today, Richard Petty Motorsports is proud to announce E.E. Ward Moving & Storage as its “Official Mover.” In addition, the Ohio-based company will be an associate sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the famed No. 43 car will sport a nostalgic E.E. Ward logo to celebrate Black History Month.

“E.E. Ward is the oldest continuously operating black-owned business in the United States,” stated co-owner Dominique Brooks. “We’ve made our own history and it’s thrilling to see the team at Richard Petty Motorsports and Darrell Wallace Jr. making their own in NASCAR. Darrell is a trailblazer who is bringing energy and diversity into the sport. We encourage and celebrate his efforts.”

Starting with just two helpers, a team of horses and a wagon, E.E. Ward has grown over the last 137 years into a thriving multi-million-dollar moving business. Throughout the evolution of the company, it has never lost sight of the principles of excellent service and giving back to the community on which it was originally founded. Beginning as a stop on the Underground Railroad, this company’s historic past is part of the company culture today that inspires its promising future.

“To not only be selected once, but now a second time, to move Richard Petty Motorsports is a validation of the hard work and excellent service the E.E. Ward team provides to our customers on a consistent basis,” added co-owner Brian Brooks. “This is an amazing opportunity for two great legacies, RPM and E.E. Ward to work hand-in-hand. We also stand firmly by the efforts of Bubba and the diversity he brings to NASCAR.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for this Sunday, February 25. The race will be televised live on FOX at 2:00 p.m. ET.

About E.E. Ward

E.E. Ward, an agent of North American Van Lines, is a nationally recognized leader in the

relocation and transportation industry offering comprehensive services including household and commercial moving, delivery services and logistics on a local, national and international level. The company has received numerous awards for its high level of service, including, AMSA Agent of the Year, OMSDC MBE Supplier of the Year Award, BBB of Central Ohio’s Torch Award, Corporate Caring Human Services Award, and Diversity in Business Outstanding Diverse Organization Award. For more information please visit www.eeward.com.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).