Bayne – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Atlanta – Sunday, February 25 at 2:00pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Atlanta

Trevor Bayne will make his fifth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. In four previous starts at the 1.5-Mile oval, Bayne recorded a best finish of 12th last year.

Bayne has an average starting position of 19.8 and average finish position of 17.2.

Bayne previously raced at Atlanta in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making five starts and recording one top-10 finish, a seventh on Aug. 31, 2013.

Recapping Daytona

Trevor Bayne drove his No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion to a 13th-place finish in the Daytona 500. Bayne was a contender in the top 10 a majority of the race until an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel put him a lap down to the field.

AdvoCare’s 25th Anniversary

Bayne’s February races will feature the AdvoCare car sporting a special paint scheme with AdvoCare’s 25th anniversary logo on the hood to mark the celebration of AdvoCare’s founding in February 1993.

Matt Puccia at Atlanta

Puccia will call his eighth MENCS race at Atlanta on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish at the Georgia track is 10th in Sept. 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Atlanta:

“This weekend will show if we made any gains on our intermediate program over the off-season. Atlanta is a fast, worn out track that has a ton of character. You can really race all around the track. If you want to run by the wall you can and if you want to run right down on the white line you can. We had a strong finish at Daytona so hopefully we can keep it going and have another solid run this weekend at Atlanta.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **