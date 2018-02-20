Ryan Reed – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Atlanta

Ryan Reed has four starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) with finishes of 18th in 2014, 16th in 2015, 15th in 2016 and 18th in 2017.

Atlanta 2017

On the heels of his win in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Ryan Reed earned a 10th-place starting spot in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang. Over the course of the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway the handling went from extremely tight to loose, resulting in an 18th-place finish.

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Atlanta

“I am really looking forward to Atlanta; it’s a fun track for drivers. The worn out surface and knowing that a repave is coming makes you definitely enjoy these races while they last. We started off the year with a strong run at Daytona and it is important to carry that momentum through to Atlanta. Running well at a 1.5-mile track like Atlanta will put you in a really good position.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

