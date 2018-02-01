Chase Briscoe – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe at Atlanta

Briscoe has one prior start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which came one year ago in the Truck Series. Briscoe qualified fourth and was having a solid run until a tire blew. Briscoe settled for a 25th-place finish.

ARE YOU THE WORLD’S GREATEST NASCAR® FAN?

Go to NASCAR.com/Ford and tell us why you are the world’s greatest NASCAR fan and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans. All season long, Ford will be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Tell us, and send a photo or video letting us know just what makes you hall-worthy. Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans.

#FordHallOfFans

Briscoe on Atlanta

“I am super excited for Atlanta this weekend, it is one of my favorite tracks. It plays into a dirt guys background, the sliding around and how the tires fall off. I don’t exactly know what to expect since I’ve never driven an Xfinity car, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Atlanta will be the first of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60