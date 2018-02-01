Justin Fontaine – Active Pest Control 200 Race Advance

Active Pest Control 200 – Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Crew Chief: Darrell Morrow

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontain

Driver Quote: “I’ve never been to Atlanta, but we’re optimistic. My crew chief Darrell (Morrow) and the guys on the Niece Motorsports team have been working hard on preparing our No. 45 Superior Essex Chevrolet, and I think start to finish from practice to qualifying and to the race, we’ll make significant gains so that we can contend for another strong finish.”

Fontaine at Atlanta: Fontaine will turn his first laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Recapping Daytona: Fontaine turned in a solid performance in his debut at Daytona, earning a 10th-place finish. The finish is the best to-date for Niece Motorsports.

“It was a huge day for our race team,” said Fontaine. “It was great to get our first ever top-10 together. I can’t thank everyone enough for their hard work.”

On the Truck: Superior Essex (SuperiorEssex.com) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **