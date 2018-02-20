Austin Wayne Self – Active Pest Control 200 Race Advance

Active Pest Control 200 – Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Crew Chief: Joey Cohen

Self on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m looking forward to going back to Atlanta. It’s one of the most unique race tracks on the circuit, especially with its aging surface. We made great strides during the race a couple years ago and I think after a few laps on Friday, we can get our Niece Motorsports team in that same position.”

Self at Atlanta: Self will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Self’s lone NCWTS start at the track came in 2016, where he earned a 16th-place finish.

Recapping Daytona: Self had a strong truck in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, but battled some bad luck and ultimately finished the night in 20th.

“I’m very happy with the truck that we had,” said Self. “We tried to stay out of trouble but got caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time. I am ready to get to Atlanta and start focusing on our mile-and-a-half program.”

On The Truck: TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

