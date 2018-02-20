LeMastus to Pilot No. 54 Toyota Tundra in Atlanta

NCWTS Race Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

TRACK: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval

LOCATION: Hampton, Ga.

SERIES: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

EVENT: Active Pest Control 200

DATE: February 24, 2018

QUALIFYING TIME: 10:30 a.m., ET

TV: FS1

RACE TIME: 4:30 p.m., ET

TV: FS1

TEAM: DGR-CROSLEY

TRUCK: No. 54 Toyota Tundra

SPONSORS: Crosley Brands, Toyota

DRIVER: Bo LeMastus

CREW CHIEF: Kevin “Bono” Manion

Bo LeMastus on Atlanta… “I’m ready to get to Atlanta and see what we can do with this Tundra. I hate that we got caught up in an incident last weekend, but that’s superspeedway racing. This weekend will be our first chance to work together as a team on a 1.5-mile track. We are ready to get down there and get to work.”

Bo LeMastus, driver of the No. 54 Toyota Tundra

About CROSLEY… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronic category. From our beginning in the premium incentive industry, we went on to develop our own exclusive product lines and build solid relationships with some of the most well know catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, you may know us for having built a solid reputation with our exclusive brands such as Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture.

About DGR-CROSLEY… A Mooresville, N.C., based organization operating under the leadership of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, David Gilliland and Bo LeMastus, DGR-CROSLEY is a driver development team competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, ARCA Racing Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

