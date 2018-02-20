CHEVY MENCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500

HAMPTON, GEORGIA

FEBRUARY 25, 2018

BOWTIE BULLETS

CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 LEADING THE PACK:

This weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway the production counterpart of the all-new Camaro ZL1 race car, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will serve as the pace car for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENSC) race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), for the Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500. Fans will get the opportunity to see just how close the production version is to the race car counterpart, which is now competing for victories in the 2018 MENCS.

RACE REWIND:

Last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Dillon took his No. 3 DOW Camaro ZL1 to Victory Lane in the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Dillon delivered Chevrolet the Camaro ZL1’s first on-track points paying victory and added to the manufacturer’s legacy at the ‘World Center of Racing’ by claiming Chevy’s 24th Daytona 500 trophy.

SS to CAMARO ZL1:

With 73 victories in the MENCS, the Chevrolet SS left big shoes for the Camaro ZL1 to fill. However, the Camaro ZL1 is off to a good start, matching the success of the debut of the SS at Daytona with a pole and a win, the Camaro ZL1 looks to continue its winning ways this weekend at Atlanta.

ALL-TIME GREATEST:

Chevrolet is the most successful manufacturer at AMS with 40 victories. Atlanta is one of seven tracks on the current MENCS schedule where Chevrolet has earned 40 or more wins. The others include: Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

DID YOU KNOW?

Chevrolet not only leads in most wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but other Chevrolet drivers, teams and owners lead in other categories at the iconic speedway. Current Team Chevy driver, Ryan Newman, No. 31 Liberty National Camaro ZL1, is tied for the all-time pole record at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Buddy Baker. Each driver has seven poles to their credit. Dale Earnhardt, Sr., is the most successful driver at Atlanta Motor Speedway with nine victories, all earned behind the wheel of a Chevrolet. Rick Hendrick, who shares a 35-year partnership with Chevrolet, is the most successful car owner with 14 victories at the 1.5-mile track.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 695 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 40 of 110 races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). Wins by current Team Chevy drivers:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1, has won five times at AMS (’04, ’07 – TWICE, ’15 & ’16)

Kasey Kahne, No. 95 Procore Habitat for Humanity Camaro ZL1, has three victories at AMS (’06, ’09 & ’14)

A Chevrolet driver has won three out of the last four races at AMS

A Chevrolet driver has earned the pole award at AMS 25 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 189 top-five and 374 top-10 finishes in 110 races held at AMS

A Chevrolet driver has led 12,521 laps (35.7% of possible 35,046) at AMS

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the midway area at Atlanta Motor Speedway, located in front of the front stretch grandstands

Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles including: 2500HD Silverado Crew High Country, Traverse High Country, Impala Premier, Cruze Hatchback Premier, Malibu Premier, Equinox Premier, Tahoe Premier RST, Colorado ZR2, Bolt, Trax Premier, Silverado 1500 Crew Centennial and Corvette

At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1 show car and the 2018 Camaro ZL1 race car show car and matching ZL1 pace car

Also, on display is a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Saturday, February 24th

9:50 a.m. – Daytona 500 Champion – Austin Dillon

12:10 p.m. – Dalton Sargeant

12:30 p.m. – Spencer Gallagher

Sunday, February 25th

10:35 a.m. – Ryan Newman

10:50 a.m. – Jeffrey Earnhardt

11:05 a.m. – William Byron

Chevrolet Display Hours of operation: Fri. February 23rd – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sat. February 24th – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sun. February 25th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CAMARO ZL1 – 3RD IN STANDINGS

“I feel pretty strongly about it. I have a lot of confidence with the Camaro ZL1. It’s an awesome car. I think our new, leaner and meaner RCR has everything needed to go out and compete. We have fast cars, so I’m really optimistic. We are ready.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE CAMARO ZL1 – 4TH IN STANDINGS

“We has a great Speedweeks in Daytona, but now things really get going in Atlanta. We are trying to carry some of that momentum into Atlanta and see if we can’t have a really good race. Last year, the team had a good run at Daytona but kind of struggled a little at Atlanta. But, now, working with RCR and Team Chevy, we have a lot of confidence. I feel we will pretty good.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 LIBERTY NATIONAL CAMARO ZL1 – 8TH IN STANDINGS

“For me, Atlanta Motor Speedway will be a true litmus test of the performance you are potentially going to have for the season or at least tell you what you need to still work on or what you have been successful at in the off-season preparations. It doesn’t always equate to how well you are going to do at Martinsville Speedway, the road courses or anything else like that, but those intermediate tracks that make up half of our season and most of the Playoffs, it’s a super important gauge for us.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE CAMARO ZL1 – 9TH IN STANDINGS

“Atlanta Motor Speedway is its own animal. You look at the surface there and it’s unlike anywhere else we go. It’s a place that has a lot of character and it’s hard to get a judge on how your intermediate program is going to be from Atlanta. It’s a good start to think about it, but the surface is so worn out that any changes you make through the race or through practice, is so dependent on where you’re at in a tire run that it makes really hard to fine tune anything there. It’s one of the most fun racetracks we go to. After Daytona (International Speedway), we’re up a large portion from where we were at in this point last season. To come out of there with a good run and be in a good points situation; now it’s up to us to not make mistakes going forward. We want consistency this season. We want to improve five spots every week from where we were last season. If we can keep going to the racetrack and make smart decisions, stay out of accidents and be nice, clean and smooth every time we come down pit road with the changes made there, we can really improve our season from last year.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 14TH IN STANDINGS

“I am all for the rough racetrack at Atlanta Motor Speedway. That is a track that always puts on a really good show and I am excited to see how this new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 drives. I haven’t driven one on a downforce track yet, so really looking forward to seeing where we unload.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 15TH IN STANDINGS

“Atlanta (Motor Speedway) is a really fun racetrack. We all begged them not to repave the racetrack and they didn’t. So, it’s about conserving tires. A car and driver that can be a little easier on their tires is definitely a huge advantage at Atlanta. Comparing last year’s Atlanta race to this year is really difficult. Our race cars are a lot different. I think the Camaro ZL1 body is going to be a big benefit to all Chevrolet teams. For us as a team, Chris Buescher had a good test at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and I think we’re going to use some of those notes heading into this weekend. Although Vegas and Atlanta are two very different racetracks, the ultimate goal is to win. Our team owner Brad Daugherty always says if we don’t go there with the ultimate goal to win, we shouldn’t show up. But at the same time, if we can go run consistent inside the top-20 and top-15 finish, that’s going to be a solid day for us compared to where we were last year on the 1.5-mile tracks. That’s our ultimate focus. If we get there and we’re faster than that, then we’ll adjust accordingly. I’m really looking forward to it. Everyone at our race team has done so much work in the offseason to make our race cars better. I’m really looking forward to Atlanta and seeing what this 1.5-mile package can do for us.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 – 17TH IN STANDINGS

“I think that Atlanta (Motor Speedway) is one of the more challenging tracks that we race on. The surface is abrasive and you really have to control the tire wear. That can make it fun for the driver if your car is working well. They have talked recently about a repave and I hope that doesn’t happen. This weekend will be a learning experience for us with the new Camaro ZL1. The intermediate track like this, will give us an idea of where we are with this new car.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 FIRST DATA CAMARO ZL1 – 20TH IN STANDINGS

“Our team had a rough time down in Daytona for pretty much all of Speedweeks. We got caught up in too many accidents, and didn’t get the finish we were hoping for to start the season. So, I know we’re all looking forward to getting to Atlanta and hopefully having some better luck. Our Camaro ZL1 was strong a few weeks ago when we tested Vegas, so we’re excited for how it looks like the car could race on the mile and a half tracks. We had a great run at Atlanta last season, and it’s a track I enjoy racing, so we’ll be looking for a strong finish this weekend to get our season headed in the right direction.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“Atlanta will always be a special place for me. I remember watching the races from the playground as a kid in the driver/owner lot. Haven’t raced a ton here, but I was able to get the pole in 2014 in the Xfinity Series. I would love to make some more memories to go down in the book at Atlanta.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“I’m looking forward to going to Atlanta where we can show some of our strength as a team. We expect the track to be pretty slick because of the older pavement. The biggest key is going to be trying to get our car to handle well and make sure we can keep the long-run speed in it. Qualifying is going to be a different animal with the tires falling off so quickly. You’re probably only going to get one run each round, so you have to make sure that run counts. We want to qualify well so that we don’t have to pass as many cars on Sunday.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 PROCORE HABITAT FOR HUMANITY CAMARO ZL1 – 34TH IN STANDINGS

“I can’t wait to get to Atlanta. We had a great test in Las Vegas at the end of January. It’s a much different race track, but it’s still a mile and a half and I feel like we can apply some of those things at Atlanta. I feel like we made some gains there, so it should be exciting. We have a great car – Habitat for Humanity in conjunction with Procore, so it’s going to be a neat paint scheme. It’s a great charity to support, so we are just really looking forward to that weekend.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – 36TH IN STANDINGS

“I was really bummed out after last week in Daytona. We had a fast Lowe’s for Pros Chevy Camaro and it was so disappointing we got caught up in a wreck so early in the day. I spent a few days with my girls at Disney World after the race and now we are ready to take on Atlanta. The track is such a challenge for both the drivers and the teams. I’m stoked they decided not to repave it just yet – that was a popular decision among the drivers. The surface is so abrasive that the tire falloff is so great, you will see us pitting halfway through a fuel run just to gain four or five seconds. I can’t wait to get there and slide around on the track.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – 37TH IN STANDINGS

“I’m excited to get on track at Atlanta in our GEICO Camaro ZL1. We test out in Las Vegas, which is also an intermediate track, and it went really well. Atlanta was a strong race for us last year. I had a pretty good feel under me during that race, but we’re going back this year with a lot of changes. Obviously, now we have the Camaro ZL1 and we’ve also brought on Matt Borland to be our crew chief. Atlanta is one of my favorite tracks and I feel like it’s a track where driver ability comes into play more heavily than others. I’ve always done well there, particularly on long runs, and that is what’s important at Atlanta.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2018 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 1

Laps Led: 20

Top-five finishes: 3

Top-10 finishes: 5

2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 10

Poles: 6

Laps Led: 2,377

Top-five finishes: 52

Top-10 finishes: 110

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 776 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 695

Laps Led to Date: 87,819

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,935

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,073

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,111

Chevrolet: 776

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 758

Ford: 658

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 111

