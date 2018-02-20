Ben Rhodes And Crew Chief Penalized Following Daytona

Tweet Photo by David Yeazell for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR announced today that the No. 41 of Ben Rhodes failed post-race tech inspection after the eighth annual NextEra Energy Resources 250.

Rhodes’s crew chief, Eddie Troconis is fined $5,000 and will not be at Atlanta this weekend due to Troconis serving his suspension this weekend. Rhodes was docked 10 points and the team was penalized 10 owner points.

Rhodes will have a different crew chief adorn the pit box this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He currently sits seventh in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings.

