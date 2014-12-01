Full Weekend Schedule for Atlanta

Tweet Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Jimmy John's Ford, and Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet, lead the field to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5, 2017 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images.

By Staff Report – NASCAR.com

After taking on the high banks of Daytona to kick off the season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are off to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a tripleheader weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, Feb. 23

ON-TRACK

11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:05 p.m.-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2:05 p.m.-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10 a.m.: Austin Dillon

10: 30 a.m.: Brad Keselowski

10:45 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.

1 p.m.: Jordan Anderson, Johnny Sauter and Ben Rhodes

1:20 p.m.: Chase Elliott

1:35 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

1:50 p.m.: Ryan Blaney

2 p.m.: Folds of Honor/QuikTrip

2:15 p.m.: Justin Allgaier, Kaz Grala, Brandon Jones, Tyler Reddick

6:30 p.m. (approx.): Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series post-qualifying

Saturday, Feb. 24

ON-TRACK

9:10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

10:35 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

12 p.m.-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 (163 laps, 251.02 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (130 laps, 200.2 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

4:15 p.m. (approx.): NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race

6:30 p.m. (approx.): NASCAR Camping World Truck Series post-race

Sunday, Feb. 25

ON-TRACK

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500.5 miles), FOX (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

5:45 p.m. (approx.): Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series post-race

