Full Weekend Schedule for Atlanta
by Official Release On Thu, Feb. 22, 2018
By Staff Report – NASCAR.com
After taking on the high banks of Daytona to kick off the season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are off to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a tripleheader weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
Friday, Feb. 23
ON-TRACK
11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:05 p.m.-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
2:05 p.m.-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
10 a.m.: Austin Dillon
10: 30 a.m.: Brad Keselowski
10:45 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.
1 p.m.: Jordan Anderson, Johnny Sauter and Ben Rhodes
1:20 p.m.: Chase Elliott
1:35 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
1:50 p.m.: Ryan Blaney
2 p.m.: Folds of Honor/QuikTrip
2:15 p.m.: Justin Allgaier, Kaz Grala, Brandon Jones, Tyler Reddick
6:30 p.m. (approx.): Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series post-qualifying
Saturday, Feb. 24
ON-TRACK
9:10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
10:35 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
12 p.m.-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 (163 laps, 251.02 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (130 laps, 200.2 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
4:15 p.m. (approx.): NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race
6:30 p.m. (approx.): NASCAR Camping World Truck Series post-race
Sunday, Feb. 25
ON-TRACK
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500.5 miles), FOX (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
5:45 p.m. (approx.): Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series post-race