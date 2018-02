TEAM PENSKE FORMS TECHNICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH SIEMENS

Siemens to Support Team Penske’s NASCAR, INDYCAR and Supercar Programs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 22, 2018) – Announced today, Team Penske and Siemens, a leading global provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) software and services, have entered into a new technical partnership. Under the multi-year agreement, Siemens will help enhance Team Penske’s performance with full access to a wide variety of software products to enable advanced digital design and simulations. Team Penske race teams will utilize Siemens’ software across their computer-aided design (CAD), engineering, simulation and machining platforms. Utilizing this software, Team Penske can create a digital twin of their race cars, which can help engineers simulate engine configurations, innovate new parts and predict race results in real-time.

“Team Penske is excited to welcome Siemens as a key technical partner, beginning with the 2018 season,” said Roger Penske. “Siemens is a company and a brand that is known worldwide for its superior technology and engineering. Our teams will benefit from Siemens’ expertise and support and we look forward to helping grow the Siemens footprint in the world of motorsports.”

Team Penske is partnering with Siemens PLM Software to adopt an integrated virtual environment for digital modeling and simulation. Siemens’ PLM tools allow Team Penske to keep large amounts of data well organized and accessible for review by anyone within the team, and also enables engineers to quickly iterate through design concepts with the digital twin to arrive at near-optimum solutions within a high-intensity, short timeframe environment. The digital twin is the key to making effective, data-driven design changes at a very rapid pace, and thus, helping improve the results at the racetrack every week.

“We are proud to team up with Team Penske, an American icon in motorsports. As a racing team with extremely challenging requirements on development time and accuracy, Team Penske will be able to fully leverage the unique capabilities of our software solutions,” said Lisa Davis, Managing Board member of Siemens and CEO of Siemens USA. “Our integrated industry solutions, combined with the expertise of the entire design and racing team from Team Penske, will help create world-class vehicles.

Utilizing Siemens’ PLM tools allows Team Penske to quickly analyze thousands of electronic data streams full of critical on-track performance information, and apply changes to the race car’s digital twin. These changes are then reviewed for performance and durability in a virtual environment, which allows low-cost, high fidelity simulation of the results. With Siemens’ technology, Team Penske is able to capitalize on this streamlined digital process and quickly transition to the physical stages of manufacturing, quality assurance, installation onto the race car, and validate performance in the physical environment. This entire process can be completed with high-impact components in as little as a few hours.

“We are excited to partner with Team Penske and be a part of their strong legacy of championship racing,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens PLM Software. “We look forward to supporting Team Penske with our software to help streamline designs, speed results, and deliver the most successful racing teams yet.”

The partnership will also include Siemens as an associate sponsor on the Team Penske cars competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series, the Verizon IndyCar Series and the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. Siemens branding will be featured on all Team Penske Indy cars and on the uniforms worn by Team Penske drivers and teams competing in NASCAR.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season began last weekend with the 60th running of the Daytona 500, where Team Penske cars earned fourth- and seventh-place finishes. The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season begins on the Streets of St. Petersburg in Florida on Sunday, March 11.

Siemens PLM Software, a business unit of the Siemens Digital Factory Division, is a leading global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and over 140,000 customers worldwide, Siemens PLM Software works with companies of all sizes to transform the way ideas come to life, the way products are realized, and the way products and assets in operation are used and understood. For more information on Siemens PLM Software products and services, visit www.siemens.com/plm.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 470 major race wins, over 540 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2018, Team Penske will compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

