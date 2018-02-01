Harrison Rhodes Will Make Cup Debut at Atlanta

Tweet Harrison Rhodes Passes Joey Gase on the outside at Vegas in Xfinity Series. Photo by Rachel Myers for SpeedwayMedia.com.

With only 36 cars entered for this weekend’s Monster Energy Cup race at Atlanta, Harrison Rhodes will make his debut in NASCAR’s top-level series. The XFINITY Series veteran will pilot the Rick Ware Racing (RWR) No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro ZR1 chartered car in the second Cup Series race of the season. Justin Marks drove the car to a 12th place finish in the Daytona 500.

In 2013, Rhodes made his XFINITY Series debut at ISM (Phoenix International) Raceway, also with RWR. Rhodes made his announcement on his Twitter page last week.

Let’s go!! Pumped to make my @NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series debut next weekend at @amsupdates with @RickWareRacing in the #51 car! — Harrison Rhodes (@HarrisonRhodes) February 15, 2018

Another notable driver that made his first career start at Atlanta in the Cup series was Jeff Gordon, 26 years ago.

A primary sponsor for the No. 51 Chevrolet in the Atlanta race has yet to be announced.

