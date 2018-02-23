Team Dillon partners with GoShare and Young’s Motorsports for 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season

Friday, February 23rd, 2018

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia (Atlanta)

Young’s Motorsports announced Friday that it will field a second truck in full-time competition for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.

“In partnership with Team Dillon, we have put together an exciting schedule for 2018,” said team principal, Tyler Young. “The venture will feature both Austin and Ty Dillon, as well as Daniel Hemric and Team Dillon development driver, Tanner Thorson, in the No. 20 GoShare Chevrolet Silverado for a total of 17 races.”

The most recent Daytona 500 Champion, Austin Dillon, will pilot the No. 20 GoShare.co Chevrolet in Saturday’s Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway as well as the NCWTS race at Kansas Speedway in May.

“The GoShare team is very excited to be a part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series through our partnership with Team Dillon and Young’s Motorsports with No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado,” exclaimed Shaun Savage, GoShare CEO. “Team Dillon’s commitment to excellence in racing mirrors GoShare’s commitment to providing excellent experiences for our customers.”

Austin’s brother, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver Ty Dillon will compete in the No. 20 Chevrolet for two races and NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric will each compete in one race this season.

“Team Dillon is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Young’s Motorsports in cultivating young talent for our sport,” said Austin Dillon. “GoShare is a transportation service that provides local on-demand delivery and is a perfect fit for the NCWTS.”

The remaining 12 races will be piloted by 2016 USAC National Midget Champion, Tanner Thorson. In addition to the races with Young’s Motorsports, the 21-year-old Minden, Nev., native will continue to compete in the King of the West Sprint Car series as well as select midget sprint car races with Dooling Hayward Motorsports / Richard Childress Racing.

“I had the pleasure to meet Tanner at our shop last spring,” said Young. “He’s an accomplished dirt racer and has impressed me with his eagerness to learn more about truck racing and our program. My family and I are dedicated to creating an environment to develop the talents of young drivers and are excited to have Tanner join us this season.”

In addition to GoShare, Team Dillon and Young’s Motorsports would like to thank Andy’s Frozen Custard, Ohio Logistics and Maestro’s Classic for their continued support.

