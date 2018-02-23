EASTMAN AND HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS STRIKE THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT TO FEATURE LLUMAR® WINDOW FILM

NEW PRIMARY SPONSOR JOINS ALEX BOWMAN’S NO. 88 TEAM THROUGH 2020

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2018) – Eastman Performance Films, LLC, a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), has joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as a primary sponsor of driver Alex Bowman and the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in the premier NASCAR Cup Series through 2020. The sponsorship featuring the LLumar® brand of window film and paint protection film was announced today at Eastman’s Elite Dealer Conference in San Diego.

Eastman will be a primary sponsor of Bowman, 24, for one race in 2018 and two races each season in 2019 and 2020. The three-year agreement includes associate sponsorship of the No. 88 team in all non-primary events throughout the Cup Series season. In addition, Hendrick Motorsports will utilize LLumar products on all Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race cars across its entire four-team stable.

“We are pleased to partner with Hendrick Motorsports and everyone involved with Team 88,” said Darrell Reed, Eastman Performance Films’ sales and marketing director. “As a new sponsor, we see tremendous business-to-business potential and countless opportunities to introduce LLumar to millions of fans. The chance to work with a championship organization and a talented young driver like Alex is exciting for our company and our dealers.”

LLumar high-performance films help protect and improve homes, businesses and vehicles around the world. The LLumar portfolio of films includes automotive window tints and paint protection films; commercial and residential architectural window; safety and security; anti-graffiti; and decorative films.

“We’re so proud to welcome Eastman and the LLumar brand to our team and our sport,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “The products they offer are exceptional, and they’ve already identified areas where we can work together to positively impact and grow their business. We look forward to teaming up with them to build a successful program.”

Fresh off winning the pole position for the 60th running of the Daytona 500, Bowman is in his first season driving the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 full-time for Hendrick Motorsports. The Tucson, Arizona, native is a lifelong auto enthusiast who works on and customizes his personal cars.

“As someone who’s always looking for ways to personalize and protect my own cars, Eastman offers some really cool LLumar products,” Bowman said. “Working with them is a great fit for me, and I know they’ll bring a lot of fresh ideas to the overall partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. The No. 88 team is focused on performing on the track, and it will be fun to have LLumar window film and paint protection film on board with us for that.”

Eastman joins Nationwide (19 races), Axalta Coating Systems (15 races) and Valvoline (two races) as primary sponsors of the No. 88 team in 2018.

ABOUT EASTMAN:

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

With over 60 years of experience, Eastman Performance Films, LLC is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. To learn more about LLumar window and paint protection films, visit www.LLumar.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 249 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

