Stenhouse Tops Speed Charts in First Practice

Tweet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the garage with his RFR team. Photo by Rachel Myers for SpeedwayMedia.com

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finds himself on top of the Monster Energy Cup leaderboard in Friday’s opening practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Larson, Wallace, Ty Dillon and Bowman round out the top-5.

Stenhouse took his Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 Ford and broke the 186 mph bracket, clocking an average speed of 186.384 mph. Last year’s pole sitter, Kevin Harvick, finished practice with the 7th fastest speed at 184.979 mph. Brad Keselowski, defending race winner, struggled with speed and winds up 24th on the speed chart at 182.693 mph.

Qualifying for Sunday’s event is scheduled later in the day at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

