NASCAR moves up start time for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race at Atlanta

NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway track officials made the decision Saturday morning to move up the start time for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race due to impending inclement weather. The Accu-Weather forecast shows an 80 percent chance of rain during the day and a 67 percent chance of rain Sunday night.

The new scheduled green flag start time for The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is 1:06 p.m. ET. All pre-race activities have also been moved up by one hour and 10 minutes with driver introductions beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Kyle Busch will lead the drivers to green after capturing his 28th career pole Friday afternoon with a speed of 184.652 mph. It was Busch’s first pole at the 1.5-mile track.

Ryan Newman will join Busch on the front row after qualifying second with Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five in the starting lineup.

Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. will start on the last row in 35th after his No 78 Toyota failed to pass the Optical Scanning Station three times during inspection prior to qualifying. As a result, he’ll be without his car chief, Blake Harris, this weekend and he will lose 30 minutes of practice time on Saturday.

Television coverage for The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 begins with the FOX Pre-Race Show at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Complete Schedule

Starting Lineup

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **