CHEVY MENCS AT ATLANTA: Post Race Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

FEBRUARY 25, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

9TH KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 FIRST DATA CAMARO ZL1

10TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

14TH AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1

18TH WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

19TH JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1

20TH ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE FINISHERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

3rd Clint Bowyer (Ford)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5TH Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

The next race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 pm EDT on Sunday March 4th. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 FIRST DATA CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

“A decent day for us and the First Data Camaro ZL1. It was a good points day and we hopefully can learn from this for upcoming races. We had a good stop the last time down pit road, but our car was just too tight on the last run to pick up spots. Racing into the night was obviously not really in the plan yesterday, but our guys did a good job keeping up with the track.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

NOT THE DAY YOU WANTED, BUT A TOP 10 FINISH NONE-THE-LESS:

“Yeah, definitely not very good. We have a lot of work to do. I felt like we made the most of what we had tonight.”

ON FRIDAY YOU SAID YOUR CAR WAS WAY OFF YOUR GRIND OUT A TOP 10 HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT IT?

“Not real good to be honest with you. We have a lot of work to do. Fighting to stay on the lead lap is not where you want to be. We will go to work and great job by our NAPA team today to salvage what we could. I don’t know how much more we really could have got there, maybe a spot or two there at the end, but I felt like we did a pretty good job making the most of what we had.”

COULD YOU TELL IT WAS GOING TO BE THIS KIND OF DAY ON FRIDAY?

“Oh yeah, for sure. I think we knew we were struggling. I think we have an idea of what we need just a matter of getting there.”

CAN YOU GET THERE IN A MONTH?

“I hope so.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 18th

ON HIS RUN:

“It was fun. We started the race so loose and I just had to work on dropping the trackbar quicker. I just didn’t do it quick enough. I’m not used to having that, so, we gained on it a lot. I felt like by probably the seventh or eighth pit stop we were at our best potential. And then from there we just kind of leveled off. Just trying to find rear grip, but overall it was fun out there. I felt like the top of (Turns) 1 and 2 was my strongest point, but I would wear out the right-front tire quicker, just had to manage that.”

WHAT WERE YOU ABLE TO LEARN TODAY ABOUT THE 1.5-MILE TRACKS YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CARRY ON AS THE SEASON KEEPS ROLLING?

“Really just trying to keep the tires underneath you and trying to keep up with the adjustments so you just stay ahead of the game with the way your car is handling. Learned a lot. A couple of things that I will keep in mind, especially for worn out race tracks. I had a good time out there.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 19th

ON HIS RACE OVERALL:

“Our first run was way off. That got us a lap down from the very start and then every time the caution came out we would just get lapped again and it just wasn’t a very good day for us. I don’t think that our car was horrible, but the No. 4 (Kevin Harvick) was just so fast that he was getting guys a lap down pretty quick.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 25th

“It’s a hard-fought day for our Louisiana Hot Sauce Camaro ZL1. The team worked hard all weekend and did a good job. Got a little bit behind there on the green flag stop. It’s a team sport, so it’s all for one. You are going to have those days. I think we were a little better here than last year so we will keep working.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 26th

“Atlanta is a tough racetrack. You have to be on top of your game at all times to get a handle on it because of how worn out the surface is. Unfortunately, it got the better of us and our GEICO Camaro ZL1 today. I struggled with forward drive throughout the race. I worked my trackbar to try and get the drive I needed, but what I did to improve the drive would hurt other areas of my balance. Matt Borland (crew chief) and the engineers didn’t give the up though. They kept making adjustments and trying different strategies. It’s disappointing, but we’ll take our notes from this race to help prepare ourselves for Las Vegas next weekend.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy<https://www.facebook.com/TeamChevy>,follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy<https://twitter.com/TeamChevy>, and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamchevy/?hl=en

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **