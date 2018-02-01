RCR Post Race Report – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Austin Dillon and the Dow Racing Team Earn Top-15 Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“We didn’t have the best car today, but we did a good job on execution. We played around with pit strategy and then took the wave-around for the final restart. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the caution we were hoping for so that we could finish the race on fresh tires. All night, the Dow Racing pit crew had fast stops. They did a great job and I’m proud of them. We plan to give it our all at Last Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman Starts on Front Row and Leads Laps Before Tire Issues Costs Liberty National Team Top-10 Run

“I’m not sure yet what happened to our right-front tire. It’s unfortunate for this Liberty National Team. I think we led more laps in this race than we did all year. We started on the front row and took the lead on the first lap and by the end of the first stage we were loose, but our Camaro ZL1 was fast. I wasn’t pushing it. There was no need to. Our car was that good. We lost two laps the next run because of a tire issue and the damage we received from it. At that point, it was all about strategy and doing all we could to race back onto the lead lap with about 230 laps left. I want to thank all the Liberty National guests and fans who stayed with us through the rain. We had a fast Camaro ZL1. I just wish we had the finish to prove it, but it could have been worse and glad we were able to battle back for a top-25 finish.”

-Ryan Newman

