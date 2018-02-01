Tailgating Just Got Even Better at Talladega Superspeedway by Establishing a New Exclusive Area – “The Compound”

Gated Location Features 15′ x 25′ Reserved Spots for April 27-29 Triple-Header Weekend

TALLADEGA, AL – NASCAR’s Ultimate Track, Talladega Superspeedway, has created the Ultimate Tailgating Experience with The Compound. The new, family friendly, gated tailgate area will be located just outside the biggest and baddest track adjacent to the start/finish line behind Legend’s Village. These exclusive spots will give race fans plenty of prime real estate for loads of fun at an affordable price during this Spring’s anticipated April 27-29 triple-header weekend.

Tailgating at Talladega has become a tradition so the roomy 15′ x 25′ reserved spots within The Compound will provide fans convenient grounds to celebrate race days all weekend. Families can set up a pre-game on Friday, April 27, for the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, on Saturday, April 28, prior to the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and Sunday, April 29, for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Compound, which is comprised of paved and gravel tailgate spots, makes it easy to maneuver to and from Speedway Blvd. It will feature more than 90 premium spaces that will pose as the perfect destination for fans to display their NASCAR driver/team spirit. Personal tailgating equipment allowed includes items such as 10′ x 10′ tents, grills, smokers, chairs, games, coolers, etc. within each reserved space. A short walk to the grandstands and towers makes it stress-free to continue the enjoyable experience inside for the drop of the green flag during the anticipated racing events.

A space holder in The Compound must also purchase at least one GEICO 500 ticket. Each site holder will receive six wristbands per day for guests to enter. Up to four additional wristbands may be purchased by the space holder for each day. Recreational vehicles and oversized automobiles are not permitted and there will be no overnight parking or camping allowed in the area. A complete guideline of rules and policies for The Compound can be found at www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/Plan-Your-Visit/The- Compound.aspx. A parking permit for weekend access to The Compound festivities is $200 per spot.

“We continue to look for ways we can better accommodate the requests of our loyal fans, and they have asked for an area that is close to the grandstands where they can have a great tailgate experience. We have answered their wish by establishing The Compound,” said Grant Lynch, Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway. “At Talladega, we understand the importance of tailgating for families of all ages.”

Find more information on this special tailgate area, other VIP parking opportunities and additional ticket information by visiting www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call our Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).



