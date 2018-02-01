ARCA’s Bill France 4 Crown championship set for 2018

TOLEDO, Ohio (Feb. 26, 2018) – Officials from the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards have released the 2018 Bill France 4 Crown championship schedule.

As a snapshot of the tour’s diversity, the Bill France 4 Crown provides a link to ARCA’s roots by featuring a diverse combination of tracks in any given season. This year’s four-race package spreads out from late April through early September, beginning with the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway April 27. The half-mile Madison Int’l Speedway short track follows June 15 before ARCA heads to the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway triangle July 27. The Bill France 4 Crown will conclude at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds mile dirt Labor Day Monday, Sept. 3.

“Bill France, Sr. is an institution in motorsports, especially here at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Grant Lynch, Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway. “After all, Mr. France created this iconic venue in 1969, and one of the events held that initial year was with the ARCA Racing Series, the race then called the Vulcan 500. We are extremely proud to be a part of this year’s Bill France 4 Crown program, a grand salute to Bill France, Sr.”

Talladega and Pocono are past participants in the Bill France 4 Crown.

“I always loved the Bill France 4 Crown and I’m honored to have Pocono as part of it,” said Pocono Raceway President Nick Igdalsky. “I think it really shows who is the most well-rounded driver in the series.”

ARCA President Ron Drager added, “It’s especially appropriate that Talladega and Pocono are part of the 4 Crown. Bill France Sr. brought Talladega Superspeedway from a concept to reality in the late 1960s, and ARCA raced there in the inaugural season of 1969. His vision included the eventual construction of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, where the ARCA Hall of Champions recognizes each series champion from 1953 to present. He was a close personal friend of Pocono Raceway founder Dr. Joseph Mattioli and provided support and encouragement as “Doc” established Pocono as a major motorsports facility in the northeast. As with Talladega, ARCA’s presence at Pocono goes back to its beginnings, with an ARCA race on the Pocono ¾ mile in the track’s first year of existence in 1969.”

The 2018 season marks the first time that Madison Int’l Speedway has been part of the 4 Crown.

“We are honored to be a part of the 2018 Bill France 4 Crown,” said Madison Promoter Gregg McKarns. “This is the first year for Madison, and to be mentioned in the same category with Talladega, Pocono and DuQuoin is huge for Madison Int’l Speedway.”

ARCA’s annual dirt races are promoted by Track Enterprises. The Bill France 4 Crown shifts back and forth between Springfield and DuQuoin.

“Track Enterprises is proud to be a part of the Bill France 4 Crown again this coming year at our one mile dirt oval at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds,” said Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent. “We very much respect the diversity of ARCA, and we look forward to crowning the champion for 2018 at DuQuoin.”

Davey Allison won the first Bill France 4 Crown championship in his rookie season in 1984. Ten-time ARCA Racing Series champion Frank Kimmel is the all-time Bill France 4 Crown champion with seven titles (2013, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2002, 2001, 1998). Austin Theriault is the most recent recipient, winning in 2017 driving for Ken Schrader Racing.

Bill France 4 Crown points are distributed based on race finishing positions only.

Each season the Bill France 4 Crown champion is honored on stage at the year-end awards banquet.

ARCA Bill France 4 Crown Award Champions

1984 – Davey Allison

1985 – Lee Raymond

1986 – Lee Raymond

1987 – Grant Adcox

1988 – Grant Adcox

1989 – Tracy Leslie

1990 – Bob Keselowski

1991 – Bobby Bowsher/Bill Venturini (Tie)

1992 – Bobby Bowsher

1993 – Bob Keselowski

1994 – Bob Hill

1995 – Harris DeVane

1996 – Tim Steele

1997 – Tim Steele

1998 – Frank Kimmel

1999 – Bill Baird

2000 – Tim Steele

2001 – Frank Kimmel

2002 – Frank Kimmel

2003 – Jason Jarrett

2004 – Brent Sherman

2005 – Frank Kimmel

2006 – Blake Bjorklund

2007 – Frank Kimmel

2008 – Frank Kimmel

2009 – Parker Kligerman

2010 – Joey Coulter

2011 – Chad McCumbee

2012 – Chris Buescher

2013 – Frank Kimmel

2014 – Grant Enfinger

2015 – Cunningham Motorsports (Kyle Weatherman/Blake Jones)

2016 – Chase Briscoe

2017 – Austin Theriault

