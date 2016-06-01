Top Tips for Keeping your Truck Safe from Damage

Your truck may be your prized possession, no matter if it is your first or your last, which means that you need to protect it from any harm that may come its way. If you use your truck regularly, this can make it more difficult, as it means that it may be open to more damage. Whether it be from the weather, car maintenance, or storage, there is a wealth of tips you can follow. Not only will they make it easier to maintain your truck for the present, but they also mean that you will be less likely to see detrimental damage occur further down the line.

Follow road laws

One of the biggest dangers to drivers is crashes on the road, which can often mean that your truck can be written off in the space of a few minutes. Though it may be other drivers you are concerned about, you can help the life of your truck by adhering to the appropriate road laws, whichever state you are in. This includes those such as speed restrictions, driving with a valid license, as well as looking out for pedestrians and other drivers when they have the right of way. Following these will also ensure you don’t get your truck taken away from you if you are caught going against the grain.

Be gentle with driving

Road laws are only one aspect of careful driving, as a lot of keeping your truck in good shape means not pushing it to its limits. Pushing down too hard on the pedals and driving quickly over speed bumps and potholes are only two of the things may drivers don’t consider. Though you may not see how they affect your truck in the short term, if you aren’t gentle, you could put too much strain on your truck to the point where it breaks down. It’s wise to treat your truck as if it was your child, from the moment you get it, so that you know it is going to have enjoyable driving experience, just as you are.

Keep it clean

When your vehicle picks up dirt, this can affect both the outer shell and the internal workings of your truck. Though you should want to keep your truck clean to prevent it from looking bad, there are also a whole host of problems that can truly damage your truck if you aren’t careful. For example, if enough dirt gets inside the bonnet, then it can cause your engine to overheat more as you are driving. It can also erode the paint on the shell of the truck, which will leave it more open to water damage and rust. Giving it a weekly clean will ensure you can keep an eye on any issues that may crop up.

Store it in a safe place

Your truck can become damaged from both the heat and the cold, which is why you need to make sure you can store it in a safe place when extreme weather conditions occur. Where the heat can lead your truck to overheat, the cold can make it, so your engine freezes and doesn’t start. It can also lead to more water damage than you may usually incur at other times of the year. Make sure your storage solution is well insulated and waterproof to prevent any of these issues from occurring. One other tip is to invest in a vehicle cover for extra protection.

Maintain the bed liner

Your bed liner is the most useful part of your truck, as it will help you to transport items from one place to the other with no hassle. Yet if it becomes damaged, it can lead to external problems being transferred inside the truck, such as severe water damage. It can also mean that your truck loses its purpose of being able to take such goods around with you. Though the bed liner is a protective part of your truck anyway, it does need to be maintained and free from damage to ensure no further problems occur. If you see the smallest crack, or are concerned about your bed liner, then you should look into getting a truck bed liner repair, which will also save you money in the long run.

Paint it regularly

Having a fresh lick of paint on your truck makes it look great, but it also acts as a measure to prevent your truck from rusting. Although rusting can cause minimal damage in its early stages, it is it hard to stop it from escalating once it has gotten under the cracks of paint. Once it does spread, you may be looking at damage to both the outside and inside of your truck. Even if you use your truck for off-road purposes, you want to make sure it is always able to do its job the best it can, so keep it looking clean and new by taking it to get painted, or painting it yourself whenever you spot noticeable cracks in the body.

Keep an eye on your tires

There have been countless times where people have had to stop in the middle of the road from getting a flat tire, which is where it is harder to repair. Driving on a flat tire can also cause problems to the rest of your truck, as it won’t have a smooth base on which to travel on the road. If you conduct regular checks on your tires, you will be able to spot when one is more deflated than the others, and solve the issue before greater damage to the wheel occurs.

Check internal fluids

The fluids in your truck are there for you to have a smooth and safe driving experience, so then they are out of balance, this can cause severe internal damage to your truck. For example, if you don’t have enough coolant, your truck’s engine will be more likely to freeze over in winter, or it won’t be able to cool down in summer. The fluids in your truck should be checked regularly. Your coolant should be checked twice a year before the summer and winter season start, and your brake fluid should be changed once a year.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **