Justin Marks to Drive No. 54 DGR-CROSLEY Entry in Las Vegas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 27, 2018) – DGR-CROSLEY announced today the addition of Justin Marks to the team’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program. Marks, coming off a 12th-place finish in the Daytona 500, will get behind the wheel of the No. 54 Crosley Toyota Tundra this weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The 36-year-old California native brings a wealth of knowledge to the newly formed DGR-CROSLEY team with 73 starts across NASCAR’s top 3 series. He has a win in NASCAR’s XFINITY Series as well as four top-10 finishes in the Truck Series.

“Justin is a great talent and someone that has extensive racing experience across several different series,” said David Gilliland, President of DGR-CROSLEY. “We are happy to have him in our equipment and believe he gives us a great opportunity to leave Vegas with a solid finish.”

Marks, who currently races full time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has two prior starts at the one-and-a-half-mile track in Las Vegas, one of which was in the NASCAR Truck Series.

“The Truck Series has always been one of my favorite in all of racing in America,” said Marks. “The opportunity to drive for DGR-CROSLEY came pretty late but everything that David [Gilliland] and Bo [LeMastus, President of Crosley Sports Group] have done to build a competitive operation made it a very compelling situation to get back in a truck. All the pieces are there for us to have a great night and a great result for the Crosley Toyota.”

Qualifying for the Stratosphere 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will kick-off on Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m., ET on FS1, with race coverage starting at 9:00 p.m., also on FS1.

About DGR-CROSLEY… A Mooresville, N.C., based organization operating under the leadership of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, David Gilliland and Bo LeMastus, DGR-CROSLEY is a driver development team competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, ARCA Racing Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

